What are we all playing this weekend?

Happy new year to you all! Let's make sure we collectively start off 2025 in the right way: that is, by playing games in our free time, and leaving no room for anything else. Here's what we're all clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

I have a review of a promising RPG on my plate, so maybe I'll plug away at that. No, I'm not telling you what it is. You can't make me. Otherwise, I won't play much - I have a 400 page book to read by Thursday for a book club and I have not done my homework.

Ed

Ages ago I reached Persona 5 Royal's big DLC bit, like, the chunk of new stuff. Then I just stopped playing due to time constraints and general life things. Maybe now's the time to hop back in and round it off, once and for all.

Edwin

I recently got shot of a big extra-curricular project, and as such, my weekends are now a terrifying landscape of possibility. My plans for this one are meticulous and wide-ranging. Firstly, I'll reorganise my PC setup so that I can play games without massive backache. Then, I will play these games in exactly this order, pausing only to congratulate myself on my sense of military efficiency: Mouthwashing, ZeroRanger, Pig Eat Ball, Ultros, Nine Sols and Arctic Eggs.

Graham

I don't think I'm going to have time to play any videogames this weekend, what with work and Manchester United-derived despair, but if I do find spare moments I'll be continuing with an async Dune Imperium game and continuing to swallow lemons whole in Indiana Jones.

James

The seventh and final Team Fortress 2 comic bringing its metastory to a close only made me want to play more Team Fortress 2. What can I say? Maybe I'm just not ready to say goodbye.

Jeremy

Jeremy is using time dilation techniques to extend his Christmas break well beyond the natural bounds of reality.

Nic

Actually far too many games at once. I'm still enjoying the novelty of Total War Warhammer III's latest patch, and I'm also playing Path Of Exile 2. It's very good, especially having reviewed a Diablo 4 expansion recently, in that you have to look at the screen and see what's happening and respond accordingly or you lose. Also Balatro, which I only started around Christmas, but is just as Balatro as everyone's been Balatroing about. Also a fourth secret review game. Also I want to start Pacific Drive. Also my back hurts.

Ollie

Nic's relentless coverage of Mechabellum finally bore fruit with me, and I spent much of the holidays playing it on my Steam Deck. I like when the robots kill each other, that's probably the best part. Otherwise, I'm gonna be introducing my brother to Marvel Rivals, and we'll probably enjoy it up to the point where we realise we need to find more friends to play with so our randoms stop letting us down, and then we'll leave it behind forever.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...