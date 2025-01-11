What are we all playing this weekend?

I'm terrified to go out, because last time I stepped outside the black ice on my road waggled my feet around threateningly at every step. I'm afraid I'll fall over, but weirdly I'm not so worried about, I dunno, hitting my head, as I am wanging my elbow and getting that jolt of fuzzy numbness all the way down my arm. At least if I hit my head I wouldn't be around to feel the aftermath.

For all you fellows who are equally afeared of the outside world, let's all agree to stay indoors and play some excellent games. Here's what we're all clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

No video games, please. I'm off to Dublin to see a play. What? Don't look at me like that. I know what culture is. I've read about it on Tumblr.

Ed

I... uh... have no idea. I might turn back to Cyberpunk 2077 and see where I was with the DLC, whose name I've totally forgotten but was really good the last time I played it. Yeah, that sounds like a vague sort of plan.

Edwin

This weekend I'm going on a quest to the local recycling centre, which is about two miles away, so that I can get rid of the old bedframe the landlord "gifted" to me. When I get back, I will likely be playing more of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for review. In particular, I'll be trying to work out what belladonna is for besides poisoning people.

Graham

I've nearly finished Minishoots' Adventures, the 2D shmup with an old school Zelda structure. So if I get some time on Sunday I'll be wrapping that up.

James

I'm on chilled-out canyon explorer Caravan SandWitch at the moment, and it's lovely: a mix of silly off-roading and charming NPC chats, sprinkled with just enough mystery to avoid melting into stakelessness.

Jeremy

Jeremy's waddling back to work as we speak, I can see him through the window. Oop, the black ice got him. Well, maybe he'll make it here in time for next weekend.

Nic

Moogle hunting for me. Herding. Coaxing. Corralling. One of those words. Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth's moogle's are hideous, unnatural creatures that deserve nothing but sorrow and arthritis. I will deliver upon them sorrow as such they have never known.

Ollie

Saturday will be taken up primarily by sleeping in and then playing badminton, so with just one day's worth of gaming I'll probably devote it to a mixture of Marvel Rivals and... a certain big ol' game I'm not yet at liberty to speak about. Or maybe I am, judging from Edwin. But I shall reserve my thoughts til later regardless.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...