What are we all playing this weekend?

Look there, my friends. The almighty and sombre Hippopotamus Of Farewell has graced our presence again this weekend. Whether you do it in the comments below or on his actual leaving post (or indeed his other leaving post), let's all give our resident Edders a good send-off. And now we shall drown our sorrows in digital worlds. Here's what we're all clicking on this weekend.

Brendy

Will this be the weekend I finally boot up Path Of Exile 2 to join my brother and friends in their dungeon spelunking reveries? I know in my heart I will play this ARPG for two or three sessions and then give up once I see though the design mesh and glimpse the endless bonestrewn treadmill stretched before me. But maybe those few playtimes will be good while they last.

Ed

Well, the news is out. What this means is I get a lot more time to play games and maybe not have to think about them. I fear what will happen is I will sink back into League Of Legends and then what will happen is I will think, "Damn, I really should stop playing this but I also can't". Huh.

Edwin

I'll likely spend an evening with my review build of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Beyond that, there are a couple of games sweltering at the bottom of the backlog that deserve a kick - procgen detect 'em up Shadows Of Doubt, and grimdark 4X Zephon. Games aside, I've heard that if I keep hiking out west of my flat there's some kind of Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to discover. The trick will be not getting distracted by a pub halfway.

Graham

I'll be playing a game for review, mostly, but I'm sure I'll find some time to lose at Dune Imperium again in the most painful way possible. I love this game.

James

I'm not feeling Hyper Light Breaker, but it does make me want to revisit Hyper Light Drifter. Then again, I'm still on yet another Team Fortress 2 resurgence...

Jeremy

As a guides writer, I have a real fondness for old school strategy guides from the '80s, '90s and 2000s. I've made it a pledge to start collecting physical copies of these relics in 2025, and I kicked this off with an eBay purchase of Piggyback's excellent guide for Vagrant Story, which is exactly 25 years old this year. Originally released for the PS1, Vagrant Story really deserves a modern remaster, since to play it legally you either have to own the original hardware or download it off of the Playstation Network. (Thankfully, I still have my PSP/PS Vita.) But boy, is it worth the effort. The combination of dungeon crawl mechanics, complicated weapon systems, and Shakespearean storytelling would go down well with the From Software-loving crowd, and I can only imagine the crafting guide I'd have to write if Vagrant Story were ever re-released. Piggyback's guide contains eight pages of full-on charts detailing hundreds of possible combinations; truly something to behold!

Nic

Greetings, fellow humans! It is I, Nic Reuben! Definitely no one else! I will be engaging in Mechabellum this weekend! It is a fine game, yes sirree! And that Total Warhammer game too, that is a fine example of a video game.

Ollie

I'm still having a grand old time playing Marvel Rivals with the gang. Our biggest issue at the moment is still those really good DPS divers - Wolverine and Iron Fist. They just seem to keep living no matter what. It's very irritating. But their time will come.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...