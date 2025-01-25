What are we all playing this weekend?

It's been a busy week of prep here in the treehouse! At least, I assume so. Nothing's broken or in flames around me, so I can only assume we're waiting for the next big thing to break down or burst into flames. In the interim, here's what we'll be clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

I just started to watch Severance, so I will likely forgo the video games this weekend just to blitz another couple of episodes of that. It's a bit like The Stanley Parable. So maybe it still counts.

Edwin

I might give that surprise-released new version of Ninja Gaiden 2 a punt, but this weekend is mostly going to be Life Stuff. I'm also reading Geek Sublime, a book from Red Earth And Pouring Rain author Vikram Chandra that is part-memoir, part thesis on the intersections between coding and poetry.

Graham

I'll be playing something this weekend, but I don't yet know what. Maybe this cool-sounding game called 1000xResist, which I bet no commenters have ever heard of and have never ever mentioned.

James

God knows. Bugsnax?

Jeremy

I'm planning to continue chipping away at Vagrant Story this weekend; I've made it into a particularly tricky maze-like area called the Snowfly Forest that serves as a nice reminder of why strategy guides are sometimes pivotal for plowing your way through video games, especially ones from 2000 that have rotatable cameras and polygonal environments that seem intentionally designed to hide teeny enemies in a wooded environment! Outside of that, Ninja Gaiden II Black shadow-dropped last night during an impressive Team Ninja developer's reveal. If there's anything I like more than hard as heck RPGs from 2000, it's hard as heck character action games that were originally released in 2008 and have been re-released under multiple confusing names in the years since. Going to be checking it out and enjoying that shiny new coat of Unreal 5 paint.

Nic

More Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth for me. It'll be my third playthrough. and I find myself being a bit more calculated about levelling up Materia and such early, which does suck some of the fun out of it - but I'm also still discovering little nuances to the combat I hadn't noticed before. The moogles are still horrible freaks that I wish nothing but desolation and syphilis upon.

Ollie

After my partner decided we were going to play something "cute and casual" from my Steam library the other day, I've now fallen back into the trap of endless back-to-back Super Auto Pets runs. Those damn turkey summon builds always end up getting me. Aside from that... Probably more Marvel Rivals.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...