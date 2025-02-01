What are we all playing this weekend?

I wonder if there's a Rorschach test specifically tailed for games. So one person can look at it and see a blocky Minecraft village, another sees Illidan's face, and a third sees the concept of Inland Empire. Someone should make this a thing.

Not us though, we're too busy playing games, or doing other things that are less interesting than playing games. Here's what we're all clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

I downloaded surreal nun simulator Indika on my (shhh) PlayStation, but haven't had a moment to get started yet. So perhaps that!

Edwin

No video games for me this weekend - just quality time with my partner before I head off on a trip next week.

Graham

I hope to finally push on with 1000xResist, but I might instead spend all of my time tweaking config files in service of self-hosting my own modded Minecraft Java server. Let's see.

James

I'm itching to play more of the Phantom Line demo. It's pure Eurojank thus far, and not always in an endearing way, but I appreciate how it hides a real weirdness under its military shooter garb. A bit like a survivalist Trepang2 without the bumslides.

Jeremy

This weekend it's more Vagrant Story and Ninja Gaiden II Black for me - two very different games, but both titles that embrace the coolness of having a wide variety of different weapon loadouts at your disposal. Last evening, I crafted a crossbow in Vagrant Story that I've fondly dubbed 'Headshot,' and over in Ninja Gaiden I've upgraded my Lunar Staff (how topical, considering it was just Lunar New Year) all the way up to the highest level so I can juggle enemies and bludgeon them senseless.

Nic

Going to play "how many chips can I eat". Also more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth probably. Mainly chips though.

Ollie

I'll be playing doubles badminton for the first time in a very, very long time this weekend. Expecting lots of racket-to-hand injuries. If I have any time left (and can massage the feeling back into my knuckles) then I'll probably continue playing a mix of Trackmania with my brother, Marvel Rivals with my flatmate, and Super Auto Pets with my partner.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...