What are we all playing this weekend?

Merry weekend, everyone. It's been a busy time, hasn't it. Lots of kingdoms coming. The Middle Ages haven't been so packed since, well. I don't even need to say it, do I? Whether you're playing that or something else, let us know what you're getting up to this weekend in the comments below. Here's what we're all hoping to click on this weekend!

Brendy

I played the opening of Indika last week and I am intrigued enough to continue. Who knew nuns could be such hardcore gamers?

Edwin

In the act of politely stepping out of the way of a passerby walking the opposite way through a door, Edwin accidentally strafed into a portal and was lost to the annals of time.

Graham

Maybe I'll finally make some progress in 1000xResist, a video game the commenters have definitely never heard of. Is this weekly trolling just a running bit? No, this is just how I run my life. I've actually just started 2019's Need For Speed: Heat for some reason so probably I'll just play more of that.

James

I replayed most of Portal with RTX for a feature this week and now my interest is sufficiently rejuvenated to finish it. It's still basically Portal, after all. And everyone should revisit Portal now and again.

Jeremy

This weekend I will play a certain big game that is coming out this February! I cannot say as I am sworn to secrecy, but let it be known that I'm playing it because the potential for guides is ripe. There are so many big games coming out this February, honestly. Whose idea was it to stack this month with a bajillion releases? Space things out, game devs. Give March and April some love, or perhaps cold old January.

Nic

Nic revealed his full name to everyone in the treehouse the other day, and since then he's been too embarrassed to show his face, despite repeated placations that his full name is actually fantastic and much cooler than everyone else's.

Ollie

I've spent the past 3 weeks of my life doing very little except playing Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Playing good games through the lens of ridiculous amounts of guides work always warps things a bit, but its strengths are clear from the fact that I still want to play it. The voice acting carries a lot of the immersion, in particular. And good lord, alchemy is fun. I've never had so much fun making soap before. Then again, I've never made soap in real life. And thinking about it, that does sound like quite a lot of fun. Is that a thing I can do? Should I start making soap on the side? Reader, should I?

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...