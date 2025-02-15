What are we all playing this weekend?

Greetings, pals. Nursing a nice post-Valentine's Day hangover, I hope? Had I remembered it was Valentine's Day when I selected the image, I'd possibly have picked something slightly more romantic than a group of potters going about their business.

Anyway, now for the best part of the week! No, not the playing of games. The talking about the playing of games! Whether the playing of games actually happens is inconsequential. Here's what we're all clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

I will mostly be playing with my brother's new kitten, who is - sorry to disappoint all other contending kittens - just the cutest. Video games have got nothing on cats.

[Editor's note: relevant]

Edwin

This weekend I'll be trying a bit more of broody boardgame The Horror At Highrook, which has a demo on Steam, together with my review playthrough of sad yet whimsical visual novel Afterlove EP.

Graham

I feel like playing something with a bit of action-zip to it, so I'm eyeing up either metroidvania Ender Magnolia: Bloom In The Mist or Early Access co-op Hades-like Sworn. Or maybe I'll give that Exoborne playtest a try.

James

If the purpose of Elden Ring: Nightreign's network test is to determine whether the network... works, the preliminary answer is "No, it doesn't, sorry." Will attempt further investigation this weekend.

Jeremy

I'll be continuing to dig away at Avowed this weekend, which I hinted at in last week's 'What are we playing' feature. The fact that not all of its in-game boxes are smashable might have annoyed Nic (check out our back-and-forth verdict on the game with James) but as someone who enjoys parkour mechanics, mushroom body horror, and a decent tale of ecological disaster, I've had a good time! I'll probably still be playing this one for a while to come, doing my best to balance it with another game that I currently cannot reveal which is also going to be a large project for the guides team. Really, February's just too jam-packed.

Nic

Yar! Blow me down! Lift me back up again! Spin me around somewhat! Sit me down please I'm dizzy. Now take me to karaoke. Wait, we have karaoke on the boat? Outstanding. Secret review game innit.

Ollie

I will be playing a certain upcoming game where you use big things to bonk even bigger things. If I have any time left over, I'll try out Exoborne and see if it's worth roping the gang into it or not.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...