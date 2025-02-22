What are we all playing this weekend?

My my, it's blustery outside. Airflow is very important to my happiness, so I'm keeping the window open even though there are gale-force winds outside; I've had to push my laundry basket up against my bedroom door though, because the air pressure keeps making it clunk in the night.

So, seeing as I'm now trapped in my room, I spose we'd better do our weekly ablutions in the community-wide hot tub of weekend gaming. Here's what we're all clicking on this weekend!

Brendy

I have been browsing for a car on Auto Trader and it has filled me with an ill-advised hankering to return to My Summer Car, so I can just build my own for free. But maybe I'll just play Pacific Drive or Keep Driving instead for a more approachable fill of rustbucket capers.

Edwin

This weekend I honestly just think I'm going to stare at a wall.

Graham

I've installed Avowed, I've installed Slice & Dice. Who knows how many more games I may install this Sunday and never play?

James

I'm currently enjoying the demo for DoubleWe, a game about picking out and killing your clone from crowds of shifty NPCs - before he can do the same to you. Seems like a waste of a good clone, to be honest. With mine we just named him Jeremy and asked him to write guides for us.

Jeremy

Jeremy recently exhibited a general weakening of the flesh and wrongness of the spirit, so he's under strict instructions to correct these faults within himself in time for next week's post.

Nic

I am listening to dad jokes on the radio. cleaning sick from toilets, and gouging customers with brightly coloured tat in another very secret review game.

Ollie

Is it possible to be so busy that your bones are sore? Possibly I'm conflating the phenomena; I'm very busy, and also my bones happen to be sore. In any case, I won't have much time for playing games this weekend, but hopefully I can make up for it the following weekend, once a certain game I'm covering releases...

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?...