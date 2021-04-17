If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

What game has the best melee combat?

Swing and a hit
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published

When done poorly, swinging your arms in a videogame feels like nothing at all. Fists phase through opponents, swords smack like dull sticks, and it's all a little too much like making a health points withdrawl at the NPC ATM.

Thankfully there are lots of games which do it wonderfully - so, which game does it best?

"Melee" covers a pretty broad range of ways of hitting things. I'm thinking about the gleeful high kicks of Dark Messiah of Might & Magic, and the just as gleeful low kicks of FEAR. I'm thinking about spinning lightsabers in Jedi Knight 2, and the mannered fencing combos of Blade Symphony or more recently Hellish Quart.

Personally, I favour melee combat that's less about finesse and more about scrappy panic. It's extremely old now, but Sumotori Dreams captured that with clumsy shoving and slapstick AI animation. NEO Scavenger, meanwhile, is all terror, a turn-based RPG with static sprite graphics in which every fight is a desperate scrabble for survival.

That's not to say I can't enjoy style over substance, too. Condemned: Criminal Origins has extremely good bludgeoning. Zeno Clash has fists thudding into faces with a deeply uncomfortable flesh noise. Yakuza is all cheese, but who doesn't like beaning punks with bicycles. These are games where the treatment of their melee combat is expressive, communicating the tone and type of world you're inhabiting much more than your typical gun.

So tell me in the comments below, as effusively as you can, what game does this best?

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch