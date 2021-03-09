Game prices: they're going up. Or at least that's what a lot of big games companies seem to want them to do. During a recent tech conference, Take-Two Interactive said they reckon players are ready for games to jump up the $70 (about £50) price point, and want to focus on justifying why their games, like NBA 2K21, are worth that much. Which opens my question to you, dear reader, what makes a game worth $70 to you?

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick talked about the price increase in relation to basketball game NBA 2K21 at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (thanks, VGC), saying: "We announced a $70 price point for NBA 2K21, our view was that we're offering an array of extraordinary experiences, lots of replayability, and the last time there was a frontline price increase in the US was 2005, 2006, so we think consumers are ready for it."

They've not announced higher prices for any other games, though he noted they "tend to make announcements on a title-by-title basis" and were guided by wanting to "always deliver more value than what we charge". Which games are worth more than they charge?

It's an interesting one when it comes to NBA. This is a series that pops out a new game every year, and has some cheeky microtransactions in there to boot. Of all the games that I would say are worth $70, this one certainly isn't the first that comes to mind.

In return for spending that much money, I would want something with a lot of replayability, or that would have support for a long time after it launches. Something like Red Dead Redemption 2, I suppose. That cost around $60 (£45) when it came out in 2018, and it has an online component, great singleplayer story, fairly consistent updates and plenty to do even now, three years later. It's a weird one though, because I play a lot of little $15 - $20 indies that do these sorts of things too - just look at Valheim.

I'd totally pay $70 for a really good Dragon Age sequel, actually. I know, I can present my Sad Dragon Age Girls Fan Club card if you want, it's got Alice Bee's signature of approval and everything. I'd pay big bucks to see a fab new addition to one of my favourite fantasy series, though preferably one that doesn't charge me an extra $30 down the line for DLCs.

Take my money so I can date these wizards.

There's a lot to consider, but it depends on your own priorities. Size of game? Promised content down the line? Personal affection for a franchise? Amount of time you're likely to sink into it?

I want the details, reader: what would make a game worth $70 to you?