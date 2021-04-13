If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

What The Dub is a Jackbox-esque party game where you dub daft dialogue over old movie clips

It's a bit like Mystery Science Theatre 3000
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published
what-the-dub.jpg

If there's one thing I've actually enjoyed during the last year of lockdowns, it's been how much more frequently I hop into online party games with my pals to mess around. That's probably why I'm drawn to What The Dub. It's a multiplayer game where players watch clips of strange old B-movies, then replace a bit of the script with some even more bizarre lines to try and make your mates laugh. Undoubtedly, this will turn into everyone trying to make the characters say incredibly vulgar things, but truly, what else are these sorts of games for?

It's a lot like the kind of game you'd find in a Jackbox Party Pack, though this one is a standalone thing developed and published by Wide Right Interactive (who previously made the bullet hell sidescroller, Freedom Finger).

Like Jackbox, all players need to be watching What The Dub on a main screen, while everyone uses their own devices to play. The game takes strange little clips from "hilariously awful B-movies, woefully outdated PSAs, and bizarre industrial films", then chops out a part of the audio and challenges players to come up with something funny to replace it with. You type in an answer on your device, and when it's your turn, a text-to-speech bot will read out your witty response over the clip. Players then vote for their fave dubs, and the winner is whoever has the most points at the end.

As a fan of both bad movies (I highly recommend Manborg, though it's probably a bit too new to appear in this game) and text-to-speech reading daft things, it sounds brilliant. One of my favourite games on Jackbox is the one where the giant killer robots rap, they just sound so silly.

On What The Dub's website, the devs boast that it has "over 300 hand selected clips", and the game allows for up to six players and six audience members. Only one of you should need to own it too, because you can stream it to others via Discord something similar.

If you fancy taking a look, you can find What The Dub on Steam for £6/€6/$8.

Alice O mentioned that What The Dub is also reminiscent of the 90s show Mystery Science Theatre 3000, which I have now decided I'm obsessed with because of the single line "I am the lemon zester of destruction" about 40 seconds into this clip:

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch