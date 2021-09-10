What videogame would you like to look at outside your window?

'Frasier looking at video games' is the latest single-purpose Twitter account spreading across the games industry. Each tweet features the same still from the sitcom Frasier featuring Frasier Crane looking out his apartment windows, but in each the Seattle skyline has been replaced by a different videogame landscape.

So I ask you, if you were Frasier Crane, what videogame would you like to gaze upon from your fabulously expensive apartment?

frasier looking at city 17 pic.twitter.com/04rfMasc4R — frasier looking at video games (@frasier_looking) September 8, 2021

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I think this is a fair question. In a recent interview with Games Radar about the account's surge in popularity, creator Bobby McGill remarked casually, "Maybe it'll be the next 'Can You Pet The Dog'."

Can You Pet The Dog is a novelty Twitter account so popular that game developers started putting pettable dogs in their game just so the account would tweet about them. For 'Frasier looking at video games' to be the next Can You Pet the Dog, one of two things would need to happen: either developers would need to start putting Frasier Crane in their videogames (possible), or videogames would need to start appearing outside windows.

Me? My mind runs in two directions when I consider what doggie I might like in the window. Either I'd want the permanent Sega blue sky of something like Outrun 2006: Coast 2 Coast, or I'd want a rainy, nighttime cityscape. Perhaps some Blade Runner Blues?

But really I want to know from you. What videogame would you like to look at every day from the other side of a pane of glass?