What's on your bookshelf?: slightly useful useless edition
No cool industry person this week, I’m afraid, but I do have a consolation prize for you. A comment from valued RPS community member #1694 a few weeks back reminded me that I once spent a long time tracking down good SF/Fantasy/Horror short story magazines. Partly for pitching purposes, and partly because I was just really excited such things still existed.
Short stories are my favourite form of fiction, and finding such a trove was a treat. Anyway, I figured a few of you might find my list useful. Not all of these are still active, and a few have sadly shut down quite recently, but digital back issues are usually still available online. Enjoy!
- Lightspeed
- Beneath Ceaseless Skies
- Cosmic Horror Monthly
- Clarkesworld
- Black Static
- Interzone
- Galaxy’s Edge
- Apex
- Vastarien
- Weird Tales (yep, the original Weird Tales has been back for a few years)
- Bust Down the Door and Eat All the Chickens (‘Bizzaro fiction’ is a rabbit hole I highly recommend)
As a bonus, my favourite collections of short stories from individual authors I’ve read recently are: The Dangers of Smoking In Bed by Mariana Enriquez, Her Body And Other Parties by Her Body And Other Parties, and A Collapse Of Horses by Brian Evenson. Please share your finds below! Short story magazine for now!
