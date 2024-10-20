What's on your bookshelf?: slightly useful useless edition

Booked For The Week is our weekly chat with industry folk about the books they love, have loved, and are hoping to love in the future.

No cool industry person this week, I’m afraid, but I do have a consolation prize for you. A comment from valued RPS community member #1694 a few weeks back reminded me that I once spent a long time tracking down good SF/Fantasy/Horror short story magazines. Partly for pitching purposes, and partly because I was just really excited such things still existed.

Short stories are my favourite form of fiction, and finding such a trove was a treat. Anyway, I figured a few of you might find my list useful. Not all of these are still active, and a few have sadly shut down quite recently, but digital back issues are usually still available online. Enjoy!

Lightspeed

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Cosmic Horror Monthly

Clarkesworld

Black Static

Interzone

Galaxy’s Edge

Apex

Vastarien

Weird Tales (yep, the original Weird Tales has been back for a few years)

Apex

Bust Down the Door and Eat All the Chickens (‘Bizzaro fiction’ is a rabbit hole I highly recommend)

As a bonus, my favourite collections of short stories from individual authors I’ve read recently are: The Dangers of Smoking In Bed by Mariana Enriquez, Her Body And Other Parties by Her Body And Other Parties, and A Collapse Of Horses by Brian Evenson. Please share your finds below! Short story magazine for now!

Now that definitely doesn't work.