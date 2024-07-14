What's on your bookshelf?: Special super secret bonus edition

Booked For The Week is our weekly chat with industry folk about the books they love, have loved, and are hoping to love in the future.

Hello reader who is also a reader, and welcome back to Booked For The Week - our regular Sunday chat with a selection of cool industry folks about books! Something magical has happened! And by magical, I mean that I’ve bollocksed it up. Through a web of devious plots and shocking coincidences too labyrinthine to list here, I’ve gone and messed up my schedule. As such, we don’t have a guest this week.

However! I love reading you all chat about books in the comments, so purely out of selfishness, I’ve opted to write up a standby column for this week. If you like, you can imagine I interviewed your favourite historical figure and/or muppet, and respond to their answers. Or, you could just recommend some books. If you’re feeling especially adventurous, we could even use this interlude to try and name every book in existence.

Me, I’ve been on audiobooks this week - namely Guards! Guards! by Terry Pratchett and The Shadow Of The Torturer by Gene Wolfe. I was working my way through Gotrek & Felix but I kept getting woken up by the narrator doing Skaven impressions. Might we count trying to squeeze as many freebies as possible out of Audible by constantly threatening to cancel your subscription as a videogame? It’s certainly very fun. Anyway, apologies for the whimsical cock-up, and I’ll catch you all next week. Book for now!