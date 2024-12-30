What's on your bookshelf?: Time has no bearing here as we enter the space between the clock hands edition

Booked For The Week is our weekly chat with industry folk about the books they love, have loved, and are hoping to love in the future.

Hello reader who is also a reader, and welcome to The Space Between The Days. Missed the streak? Missed it? Missed the weekly Sunday column? Missed my deadline because I bought a new matress yesterday and spent most of the day lounging, limbs akimbo like a petulant starfish making noises no starfish has or will ever make? Missed the streak? You are simply wrong. Time has no bearing here. Here is the column. I've been reading Mark Forsyth's books on words and this very good New Yorker column about Kanye West smashing up an architectural masterpiece.

There is actually a throughline between these two things: they both made me realise how much I love a bloody good list of nouns. Books, books, books, books, books. Doesn't really work if it's the same noun, turns out. But what about you, dear reader? What compilations of nouns have you enjoyed recently? Book for now!