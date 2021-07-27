The Halo Infinite technical preview promises to let real-live players go toe-to-toe with the series' first bots, in a time-limited glimpse at the game's post-alpha build.

Here at RPS we're pretty excited for Halo Infinite — it was one of our favourite things at this year's E3 — so if you're as keen as we are to get involved, read on for details on when it's happening and how to take part.

When is the Halo Infinite technical preview?

Officially there's no firm date yet for the Halo Infinite technical preview, but the last we heard was a very promising "soon". In a blog post on July 23rd, 343 Industries claimed that the preview might be ready to go "next weekend" (i.e. July 31st-August 1st at the time of writing).

While this is far from confirmed, it's a level of confidence you can't help but share in. Keep an eye on this page, which we'll be updating with more details just as soon as we have them!

How to sign up to the Halo Insider Program

343 Industries are looking for, in their own words, "hundreds of thousands of players" to take part in the playtest preview. Signing up to the Halo Insider Program doesn't guarantee you'll be selected when the preview happens, but those odds seem pretty good to us (not to mention that if you don't sign up you won't have any chance at all).

To sign up as a Halo Insider and have a chance to participate in the preview, follow these steps:

Go to the Halo Insider website and click Signup . (If you're not signed into your Xbox Live account, you'll be prompted to do this first.)

. (If you're not signed into your Xbox Live account, you'll be prompted to do this first.) When prompted, verify your email and (importantly) make sure to opt in to communications and testing on your chosen platform.

If you're signing up for testing on PC, follow the on-screen instructions to upload your DxDiag and connect your personal Steam account.

The developers of Halo Infinite have said they're keen to test on a wide variety of system specs, so don't be put off from applying if you have an older PC — it could even work in your favour.

Good luck and have fun!

That's all for now, but be sure to check back for dates and times once we have them! To tide you over until the Halo Infinite technical preview goes live, why not have a read of one of our many news articles detailing all the cool Halo Infinite features we've seen so far?