Where to watch the Age Of Empires 4 fan preview today

Age Of Empires 4 was announced a few years ago, but we've only seen a little of the Relic-developed sequel to the classic RTS series. That's about to change with the Age Of Empires Fan Preview event, which is taking place about an hour from now at 5pm BST/9am PST/12pm EST. You can stream it before.

Here's the stream on YouTube:

The preview event will bring a new look at Age Of Empires 4, plus updates to Age Of Empires 2 Definitive Edition. We'll also have our own look at Age 4 shortly thereafter. (Update: Nate's big Age Of Empires 4 preview is up now, based on seeing the game and chatting to its devs at Relic.)

We last saw Age Of Empires 4 back in 2019 with a trailer that revealed the English and Mongols, but not much as far as specifics of how the game would differ from its predecessors. It's got a good pedigree in Relic at least, who previously made strategy games such as Company Of Heroes and Dawn Of War.

Microsoft have done a good job with Age Of Empires recently through the Definitive Edition of AoE2, which has become an increasingly popular multiplayer game and entranced Nate completely.