Whisker Squadron is procedural Star Fox

From the developers of Race The Sun
A screenshot of Whisker Squadron, showing a polygonal ship facing away from the camera in the foreground and firing lasers at a larger bipedal robot with a kitty-like head.

That headline just about covers it. In Whisker Squadron, you steer a polygonal ship as it flies along planet surfaces and through spaceship interiors to do battle with enemies big and small. Also all the pilots are cats.

There's a work-in-progress video below.

It's early days yet, but yeah, I'd play this.

Developers Flippfly are planning on launching a Kickstarter for the game on April 6th, though there's also already a Steam page with more to see.

That page says that the world's will be procedurally generated, while the bosses you fight are randomised. It's always hard to tell what that means. Boss fights tend to be most fun when they're fair, with clearly readable attack patterns which challenge the skills taught to you by the rest of the game. Is that possible if they're being generated rather than handmade?

Flippfly at least have some existing procedural credibilty (which is like regular hand-crafted credibility, only the number of i's is different each time), given that they made Race The Sun, a speedy procedural racing game we liked quite a bit seven years ago.

Whisker Squadron is also planning to have a roguelike mission structure, upgrade choices to make between missions, and banter between the different pilots. I hope they all sound like the SNES Star Fox characters, and not the N64 Star Fox characters.

