Wondering who is the final boss in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Shadow Of The Erdtree is perhaps the largest FromSoftware expansion we've ever had, with a total of 83 bosses altogether and 10 new Remembrance bosses.

This Elden Ring DLC takes place on an entirely new map and follows the story of Miquella, an Empyrean God who was last seen in a cocoon within Mohgwyn Palace, guarded by Mohg. As you travel across the Land of Shadow you may be wondering just who is the final boss of the Elden Ring DLC? and perhaps more importantly - where to find them.

Below we answer both of these questions with a full rundown of how to get to the final DLC location and who you need to beat there. Beware major story spoilers from here on out.

Who is the final boss of Shadow Of The Erdtree?

Radahn is in much better shape than the Scarlet Rot infested God we met in the base game. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The final boss of Shadow Of The Erdtree is Promised Consort Radahn, located within the last major region, Enir-Ilim. Technically, you'll have to fight both him and Miquella as he lends his power and joins the former general during the second phase of the fight.

Promised Consort Radahn is the reincarnated form of General Radahn within the remains of Lord Mohg. You may remember Starscourge Radahn as the boss whom you have to beat within the Radahn festival to open the path to the Eternal City of Nokron, and progress Ranni's questline (who also happens to be his sister). If this is confusing at all, we have an in-depth explanation of the Elden Ring lore so far.

It transpires that Miquella has set his sights on Radahn as his consort (hence his new title) and has orchestrated a ritual to return him to life with the help of Mohg's demi-god remains.

Promised Consort Radahn is definitely an upgrade of his former self and may in fact be the toughest boss in Elden Ring. He has a mixture of Gravity and Bloodflame attacks with dual Greatswords. In phase 2 (once he drops to below 65% health) he joins with Miquella and becomes Radahn, Consort of Miquella (congratulations to them, I guess) and will inflict Holy AOEs that are incredibly tricky to avoid. More on the boss fight below.

How to get to the final boss in Shadow Of The Erdtree

The Rauh region is split into a lower and upper part. The Church of the Bud is within the upper region. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

As stated above, the last boss in the Elden Ring DLC is located at the Divine Gatefront Staircase Site Of Grace in Enir-Ilim. This is the shadow-infused area beyond Belurat, Tower Settlement which requires a unique ritual to access.

To get to Enir-Ilim, you must burn the Sealing Tree with Messmer's Fire. In short, you'll need to follow these steps:

Defeat Messmer at The Shadow Keep in Scadu Altus. Travel to the Ancient Ruins of Rauh via the Shadow Keep. (Travel from the Specimen Storehouse first floor to the West Rampart, past the Living Jar hall and Salza, Fire Knight Sage). Defeat Romina, Saint of the Bud at the Church Of The Bud. Use Messmer's fire on the tree beyond the church. Be instantly transported to Enir-Ilim. Make your way through the Enir-Ilim legacy dungeon. Arrive at the Divine Gatefront Staircase. Face Promised Consort Radahn.

Depending on the choices you made during their individual questlines, you may have either Ansbach or Thiollier as an optional summon for the last fight. Be warned, burning the Sealing Tree at the Church of the Bud will lock you out of a few of the NPC's questlines and they'll disappear off the map.

Promised Consort Radahn boss fight

Whatever build you go for, Promised Consort Radahn will be a tricky boss to beat. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Luckily, Promised Consort Radahn does have some weaknesses you can try to exploit. He is strong against almost all status effects and damage types but weak against Pierce, Holy and Scarlet Rot in phase one.

Other than using the summons mentioned above, some Elden Ring players have found particular luck using the Hefty Rot Pots to inflict Scarlet Rot on the boss. The recipe for these is found within the Greater Potentate's Cookbook [9], located in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh, just before entering the ruins beyond the Ancient Ruins West Site Of Grace. The trick is, to get him to phase two as early as possible so you still have a large store of Crimson Flask Tears and summons.

Bizarrely, another player managed to beat the last boss in 13 seconds by supposedly using Lightning Perfume Bottles (with the Rolling Sparks Ashes Of War).

The second phase is much harder to navigate as Radahn will have little to no weaknesses. We recommend rolling into his AOE attacks as they will be almost unavoidable if you dodge to either side or backward. Likewise, make sure you have completely upgraded and collected all Scadutree fragments as this isn't a boss to tackle under-levelled.

It may seem simple but many more players have reported that they have lasted much longer in the fight when using a shield to block some of his oncoming damage. Consider pairing this with any of the Dragoncrest Shield Talismans for added physical damage negation or the Pearl Shield Talisman which boosts 20% of non-physical damage negation when guarding.

That rounds up our guide on the final boss in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks, check out our guides to the best weapons, best armor and best Talismans to help buff your build out before taking on Radahn.