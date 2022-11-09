Why BIG PIGs are the best kind of boss fight

Why BIG PIGs are the best kind of boss fightBIG PIG BIG PIG BIG PIG
What's the mark of a great boss? Cool moves, I suppose. Cool armour. A cool demeanour as you enter their arena. Having previewed both Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Wild Hearts, I've come to discover that the mark of a great boss is one of these things, none of the rest, and 500 pounds of ham. BIG PIGs are in, and they are here to do a high-pitched squeal and charge to the top of the "Trending Bosses" list.
