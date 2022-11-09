If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Why BIG PIGs are the best kind of boss fight

BIG PIG BIG PIG BIG PIG
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A big pig roars under a cherry blossom tree in Wild Hearts.

What's the mark of a great boss? Cool moves, I suppose. Cool armour. A cool demeanour as you enter their arena. Having previewed both Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Wild Hearts, I've come to discover that the mark of a great boss is one of these things, none of the rest, and 500 pounds of ham. BIG PIGs are in, and they are here to do a high-pitched squeal and charge to the top of the "Trending Bosses" list.

