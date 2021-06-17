If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Why is no one talking about the floor with a face in Elden Ring?

The highlight of the trailer for me
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A warrior on a horse circles a giant hooded monster with tendrils pouring out from beneath their veil in an Elden Ring screenshot.

Elden Ring, there you are. I see you. I see the vaseboys and the big dragon that calls down lightning bolts from the sky. I see the horse which looks more like a goat. But you know what else I see? A floor with a face. A literal face on the floor. And I have not heard a peep from anyone or anything about it. This is the most exciting thing for me, the prospect of interacting with this face-floor. Let me explain why.

Read the rest of this article by joining the Rock Paper Shotgun subscriptions

Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More Features

Latest Articles

Supporter Only Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch