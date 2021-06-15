Windows 11 has leaked, will have rounded corners and revised start menu

Windows 11 has leaked online, giving us a first glimpse of Microsoft's next operating system and all the small ways it'll annoy and unsettle us until we finally Google how to change it back. This time around: it has rounded corners, the app icons are centered in the task bar, and the Start menu has changed.

As reported by The Verge, screenshots of Windows 11 first appeared on Chinese website Baidu Tieba, before it seems the whole operating system leaked.

The start menu changes remove the "Live Tiles", which tell you the weather or provide shortcuts to your Photos if you've ever actually stored any photos in the Windows Photos app. It does however add a new button called Widgets, which slides out a panel showing news, weather and stories from around the web.

The Verge's Tom Warren writes that it seems like an early version of the OS, without the expected changes to individual Microsoft apps. It does contain some of the features originally expected to appear in Microsoft's cancelled Windows 10X, however.

Microsoft are due to reveal the future of Windows at an event on June 24th, when presumably we'll see more of what is planned for the operating system.