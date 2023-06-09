Wizard With A Gun is now a wizard with a demo

The honestly named survival sandbox 'em up Wizard With A Gun got a chunky new gameplay trailer at tonight's Devolver Digital Direct showcase, along with the news that you can try it all out for yourself right this second thanks to a hip new demo. If you ever thought Bastion could do with some crafting, this will probably be right up your street.

The demo plonks players at the beginning of the wizard's journey. Arriving in The Shatter - a broken world being consumed by chaos, not some godforsaken fantasy variant on the old commode - you'll need to venture through the world, gather resources, build up your base with helpful robot pals, and defend your homestead from the oncoming bads.

You'll be able to rinse and repeat all this up until the game's first boss, which caps off the first area of the game known as The Imperium. You'll be able to continue exploring said Imperium after biffing its boss, though, and if you so wish experiment with its higher level loot and tougher, gunslinging enemies.

Natch, the full game will have a bunch more areas to explore, more complex crafting recipes to find, and bigger, more horrible enemies. You'll also be able to team up with a friend when it launches as well, thanks to its online co-op support.

Wizard With A Gun still doesn't have a final release date just yet, but you can check out the demo now over on Steam.

