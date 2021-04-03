If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Wolcen's 1.1.1.1 major update adds new environments and lots of tweaks

Eg. pets now collect your gold
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published

Action RPG Wolcen felt like it burned bright and fast, attracting a peak of over 100k concurrent players at launch last February, and retaining only a little over a thousand a few months later. Bugs and a lack of endgame content seemed to be the issue.

The game's latest patch addresses both. Update 1.1.1.1 adds four new environments that can be played in endgame expeditions, lets you progress 30 more levels in that endgame content, and tweaks and fixes lots of other stuff.

Champion Of Stormfall expeditions are Wolcen's endgame content, and this update allows you to play them up to level 217. It's here that the four new environments can be played - Aberrant Bluffs, Aberrant Halls Of Adrastis, Infested Adrigion Woodlands, and Infested Primordial Catalyst. Lovely places all, by the sounds of it.

Most of the other changes are smaller tweaks - for example, pets now collect spilled gold, and dodge rolling now goes through enemies by default, and lots of skills have been re-balanced. Or, it's fixes for monster animations and other bugs. All of the changes are outlined in a Steam news post.

Also mentioned in that post are changes to the loot filter, summons and crafting system, which will come in a future update. You can read more about those features in an older Steam news post.

All of this sounds nice, but I'm probably going to hold off on any action RPG at this point until Diablo 2: Resurrected arrives.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch