Wonderful photography adventure Toem will be free from Epic next week

Toem is a black-and-white photography puzzle adventure that delighted us back in 2021. Next week it's going to be free to keep from the Epic Games Store.

"It's just fun, isn't it?" wrote Alice B in her Toem review. "It's not groundbreaking, Toem, but it's somehow nostalgic and modern at the same time, a silly world that you can just enjoy, guilt-free. No overwrought commentary on modern society. No hidden meaning. Occasionally some hidden socks, or ghosts you can only see when you're wearing magic sunglasses, yes. Mostly having fun and taking pictures. I was here, I played Toem. It was good."

Which sounds certainly good enough. Toem will be free to keep between September 19th and September 26th, and you'll be able to grab it from its Epic Games Store page. You'll need an Epic Games account to do so.

Toem will be joined by The Last Stand: Aftermath, a roguelite zombie shooter with which I'm unfamiliar.

Until Toem appears, there are two other games free to keep from Epic, as usual. Those are Super Crazy Rhythm Castle, the name of which sort of tells you what you need to know, and Rugrats: Adventure In Gameland, which is a new platformer based on the old cartoon. Perhaps you could say this is somehow nostalgic and modern at the same time - and I have unabashedly fond memories of Rugrats - but I do not want to play this, sorry.

If you want to keep up with all the Epic Games freebies, in the past, present and future, check out our regularly updated guide.