If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Saturday 9 July 2022): Wordle word of the day #385 and hints

Hints and the answer to today's Wordle word
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Saturday 9 July 2022? Where do you like to do your morning Wordle? I know lots of people who don't consider breakfast complete until they've had their daily word puzzle fix, but there are also people who like to play Wordle in bed, in the bathroom, on the train, heck probably while driving. (Please don't play Wordle while you're driving.) If trying to figure out today's answer is driving you to distraction, we've put together a series of hints to nudge you in the right direction. Or, if you just want the answer, you can scroll down below the video to the bottom of the page for a full definition.

Wordle July 9 hints

If you're having trouble getting the Wordle answer today, hopefully the following clues will help set you off in the right direction:

  • This word contains two adjacent vowels.
  • The final letter is "D".
  • It's a noun referring to an act of substitution.
Watch on YouTube
Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Today's Wordle answer July 9

Today's Wordle answer is: STEAD.

Not to be confused with a steed (which is a horse, this is not a horse), a stead is a place or role, and is more or less exclusively used to refer to someone or something filling in for the originally intended occupant of said place or role. It's probably more familiar as a component part of the far more common word "instead". Fun fact: "stead" has the same etymological root as the suffixes -stad or -stadt, meaning town in Dutch and German, respectively. The more you know! And now that you know it, please be considerate of other players, and keep today's solution to yourself until the puzzle resets tomorrow.

Bit of a tricky one again today, but I hope you had fun! If you're looking to brush up on your Wordle technique before tackling tomorrow's puzzle, have a look at our guide to the best Wordle starting words. We also have a list of all past Wordle answers which we update daily, which can come in handy as a reference, since there are a lot of five-letter words left to go in English before Wordle starts reusing old solutions.

Tagged With

About the Author

Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. She is known for being able to work Tomb Raider or Ace Attorney into any conversation, no matter how seemingly unrelated the topic. She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More On Wordle

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch