Looking for the Wordle answer for Saturday 9 July 2022? Where do you like to do your morning Wordle? I know lots of people who don't consider breakfast complete until they've had their daily word puzzle fix, but there are also people who like to play Wordle in bed, in the bathroom, on the train, heck probably while driving. (Please don't play Wordle while you're driving.) If trying to figure out today's answer is driving you to distraction, we've put together a series of hints to nudge you in the right direction. Or, if you just want the answer, you can scroll down below the video to the bottom of the page for a full definition.

Wordle July 9 hints

If you're having trouble getting the Wordle answer today, hopefully the following clues will help set you off in the right direction:

This word contains two adjacent vowels.

The final letter is "D".

It's a noun referring to an act of substitution.

Today's Wordle answer July 9

Today's Wordle answer is: STEAD.

Not to be confused with a steed (which is a horse, this is not a horse), a stead is a place or role, and is more or less exclusively used to refer to someone or something filling in for the originally intended occupant of said place or role. It's probably more familiar as a component part of the far more common word "instead". Fun fact: "stead" has the same etymological root as the suffixes -stad or -stadt, meaning town in Dutch and German, respectively. The more you know! And now that you know it, please be considerate of other players, and keep today's solution to yourself until the puzzle resets tomorrow.

Bit of a tricky one again today, but I hope you had fun! If you're looking to brush up on your Wordle technique before tackling tomorrow's puzzle, have a look at our guide to the best Wordle starting words. We also have a list of all past Wordle answers which we update daily, which can come in handy as a reference, since there are a lot of five-letter words left to go in English before Wordle starts reusing old solutions.