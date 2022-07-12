Looking for the Wordle answer for Wednesday 13 July 2022? Every day brings a new Wordle answer, which means a new quest to find that elusive 5-letter word in just six tries. It's a quest of epic proportions that is only suitable for equally epic heroes and heroines. However, everyone knows that the best heroic peoples are fallible, and sometimes they need a little help from a sidekick. That's where the charismatic bard or bumbling wizard might enter the fray. Or, if you are trying to solve today's Wordle answer, that's where we come in to help.

Below, you'll find three hints that should help you guess today's Wordle answer. If you aren't feeling up to the mission, you can also skip down to simply find the answer.

Wordle July 13 hints

If you're struggling on your quest to find today's Wordle answer, then we're here to offer a helping hand. Below, you can find three hints for today's Wordle answer:

Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter "B".

This word only has one vowel.

The final three letters spell a word that is commonly used as a conjunction to string sentences together.

Watch on YouTube Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Today's Wordle answer July 13

Today's Wordle answer is: BLAND.

Huzzah! You've found the treasure you seek! Seems a little boring, though. That's because today's Wordle answer is bland, which refers to something with a lack of interesting characteristics. While today's Wordle answer is bland, hopefully the quest was anything but. After all, some of the best adventures are all about the journey, rather than the destination.

Of course, it's easy for a hero to become a villain. Evil relics are scattered all over, and picking one up could turn you into the baddie who spoils the Wordle answer for others. If you want to remain a celebrated hero, then avoid ruining today's Wordle answer for others until midnight, when there will be a new Wordle puzzle to solve.

That wraps up our adventure to find today's Wordle answer, but rest well tonight, hero. Tomorrow brings another Wordle puzzle to solve, which means another quest to undertake. If you want to spend time preparing for tomorrow's puzzle, you can take a look at our list of the best Wordle starting words. To avoid wasting your precious guesses, check out our list of past Wordle answers to avoid using one that has appeared previously.