Today's Wordle answer (Saturday 14 May 2022): Wordle 329 solution and hints

Here's the answer to Wordle #329
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones
Published on
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Saturday 14 May 2022? Seems like these days everyone and their grandma is playing Wordle, the simple yet devilishly addictive (and free!) word puzzle game that took the world by storm around Christmastime and shows no signs of letting up even as summer rapidly approaches.

With just six guesses to determine each day's five-letter solution, Wordle can get surprisingly tense. Let us lift some of that weight from your shoulders with this guide that gives you a few hints to today's Wordle solution; we've also included the answer itself further down the page.

Wordle hints for Saturday 14 May 2022

If you just want a few little pointers to today's Wordle solution, here's a handful of hints to help you work it out:

  • Today's answer contains two vowels.
  • The final letter is "L".
  • It's a versatile noun, heard in contexts including music and kitchenware.
Wordle answer for Saturday 14 May 2022

If you just want to know the answer to today's Wordle, it's below. Last stop for those who want to avoid spoilers! Are we all ready? Here it is:

The answer to today's Wordle is: METAL.

Metal - back in high school it conjured up your favourite band; now it's more readily associated with your favourite type of cutlery. There's no beating the good stainless steel stuff. Look at what time's done to us, eh? Speaking of time, do try to at least wait until tomorrow before sharing this solution around as a courtesy to other eager Wordle players.

Rebecca can usually be found working through her latest fiction-induced anguish by recreating all those lovely doomed characters in The Sims. More recently she discovered a fondness for Genshin Impact, which she pitches to bewildered friends as "Pokémon but with hot people instead of made-up animals". She also loves horror games and will play them at any opportunity, despite the fact that they make her so panicked she once threw her controller in a self-defence reflex. (The controller survived; Rebecca's dignity did not.)

