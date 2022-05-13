Looking for the Wordle answer for Saturday 14 May 2022? Seems like these days everyone and their grandma is playing Wordle, the simple yet devilishly addictive (and free!) word puzzle game that took the world by storm around Christmastime and shows no signs of letting up even as summer rapidly approaches.

With just six guesses to determine each day's five-letter solution, Wordle can get surprisingly tense. Let us lift some of that weight from your shoulders with this guide that gives you a few hints to today's Wordle solution; we've also included the answer itself further down the page.

Wordle hints for Saturday 14 May 2022

If you just want a few little pointers to today's Wordle solution, here's a handful of hints to help you work it out:

Today's answer contains two vowels.

The final letter is "L".

It's a versatile noun, heard in contexts including music and kitchenware.

Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Wordle answer for Saturday 14 May 2022

If you just want to know the answer to today's Wordle, it's below. Last stop for those who want to avoid spoilers! Are we all ready? Here it is:

The answer to today's Wordle is: METAL.

Metal - back in high school it conjured up your favourite band; now it's more readily associated with your favourite type of cutlery. There's no beating the good stainless steel stuff. Look at what time's done to us, eh? Speaking of time, do try to at least wait until tomorrow before sharing this solution around as a courtesy to other eager Wordle players.

You can check back in tomorrow for more Wordle hints from Rock Paper Shotgun, but if you want to fill the empty hours until then by brushing up on your strategy, why not check out our guide to the best Wordle starting words? And, because who doesn't love a good nerdy list, we've also put together a comprehensive archive of past World answers for your edification and entertainment.