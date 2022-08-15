Looking for the Wordle answer for Monday 15 August 2022? I wonder if Wordle will ever fall out of popularity, or if it's simply here to stay forever more now, like Crosswords and Sudokus filling up everyone's mornings with clever little puzzles to get the brain's gears working. Whatever the answer, we're just here to enjoy the ride, and to make sure you enjoy it too. To that end, below we've laid out a few handy hints and clues that will help lead you to today's Wordle solution. And further below, we've revealed the Wordle answer itself, along with an explanation of the word's meaning.

Wordle August 15 hints

Whoever thought before Wordle began that guessing a five-letter word could be so fiendish? The answer might seem just around the corner, but it remains that way even after all six of your guesses have been spent. If you want a helping hand to ensure you get the Wordle answer today, have a read of our Wordle hints below:

Today's Wordle word ends in an "R".

There are two vowels, and they are not touching.

The word relates both to a game and to a long metal device.

Today's Wordle answer August 15

It's time to reveal the answer to today's Wordle. The word is...

POKER.

Poker is probably the most famous playing card game in the world, so you've doubtless heard of the word. However, it's also the name of a specific type of long metal rod which is used for stoking the flames in a fireplace, which is an activity that's fallen rather more out of fashion than the game of Poker. Once upon a time, fire was humanity's greatest tool. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

As always, we urge you to keep today's Wordle answer to yourself, and don't go spoiling the game for anyone who hasn't yet had the chance to play today. That's a sure-fire way to lose friends and alienate people, so for now, just be content with knowing the answer for yourself.

How to play Wordle

Wordle is a very straightforward word guessing game. The aim is to guess the correct five-letter word in just six guesses. With each guess, the individual letters of your chosen word will highlight green if they're in the correct place, or yellow if they're in the wrong place. If a letter doesn't appear in the solution word at all, it'll remain unhighlighted.

Using these clues you can start to narrow down the correct word by figuring out which letters are included in the word and in which positions they belong. Head over to the Wordle site to try it for yourself. Just remember: there's only one Wordle puzzle released per day, so if you want to play again, you'll have to wait until tomorrow.

How did Wordle begin?

Wordle began life as a little family game created by software engineer Josh Wardle. He created the game so that he and his partner could play a fun little word game together during the pandemic, and they quickly realised that there was something quite special in this simple little guessing game. So after a bit of refinement, Wardle released it to the public on his website, Power Language.

The game was released in October 2021, and by the end of the year the game had two million daily players. It became a viral hit, thanks in large part to the ease with which players could share their results in a spoiler-free manner on Twitter and other social media sites. In January 2022, Wardle accepted an offer form the New York Times to acquire Wordle for a seven-figure sum. Well done, Mr Wardle. Well done indeed.

Are any Wordle words not allowed?

You can type in pretty much any five-letter word in the English language and Wordle will accept it as a guess. However, the answer is picked each day from a much smaller list of more common five-letter words. There are still thousands of possible answers, of course, but it means the answer will never be a word as obscure as, say, "THIOL", or "CAIRD", or "MALIC" (yes, those are all real words).

There are very occasional words which the New York Times will choose not to publish as the day's Wordle answer, perhaps for reasons relating to recent news or politics. For example, shortly after news broke that Roe v Wade might be overturned in the United States, the NYT decided to change the March 30th word from "FETUS" to "SHINE", as the feeling was that the word "fetus" was too politically charged a word in the context of recent events.

The New York Times has also been careful never to allow what they consider to be rude words as the answer to a Wordle puzzle. But of course there's nothing stopping you from using even the dirtiest of words as guesses, as long as they're accepted words in the dictionary, and as long as you realise that they'll never end up being the answer.

Is Wordle getting too easy for you?

If Wordle is starting to get too easy, there are a few ways you can make the game more challenging for yourself. The first choice is to turn on Hard Mode. You can do this on the Wordle site by clicking the cog icon in the top-right of the screen. Hard Mode means that any highlighted letters must be used in all future guesses. This stops you from using the common tactic of choosing two words like "OUNCE" and "PAINS" to test all five vowels early on.

You can take it up another notch by playing by what we call "Ultra-Hard" rules. This means that every guess you enter must potentially be the answer. If you were just playing on Hard Mode, and you typed "MOIST", and the "O" appeared yellow, then nothing would stop you from making "POLAR" as your next word, even though it couldn't possibly be the answer because you already know the "O" is in the wrong place. If you play by "Ultra-Hard" rules, that's not allowed. You must adhere to every clue, and make sure every single word you enter is potentially the answer.

If after all that Wordle is still too easy for you, then you could always try one of the many other Wordle-inspired games online that have cropped up over the past year. One of our favourites is Worldle, in which you must guess a country of the world based on its shape. There's also Waffle, which is about swapping letters in a completed grid to complete all the words; Moviedle, which shows you an entire movie in a tiny space of time and challenges you to guess the movie within six guesses; and Quordle, which tasks you with solving four Wordles at once with the same guesses.

If you want to improve your consistency at Wordle and besting your previous winning streak, we've a couple guides that can help you with that. Head over to our best Wordle starting words and past Wordle answers guides for ideas on how to begin and end your Wordle guessing each day.