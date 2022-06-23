If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Friday 24 June 2022): Wordle word of the day #370 and hints

Hints and the answer to today's Wordle word
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Friday 24 June 2022? The weekend is so very close at hand - and what better way to tide yourself over and continue to put off that other thing you're meant to be doing today, than by having a stab at today's deceptively challenging daily Wordle puzzle? Six guesses is often more than enough to arrive at the right five-letter word - but sometimes, it can be very hard indeed to find the answer. How will you fare today?

Below you can take a look at a few useful Wordle hints in case you need a bit of help figuring out the solution. And further below, we'll reveal today's Wordle answer itself, along with the word's meaning for those who need it.

Wordle June 24 hints

If you feel like you need a little bit of help elucidating the Wordle answer today, then you've come to the right place. Take a look at the below Wordle hints and see if you can figure it out before we reveal the solution below:

  • Today's Wordle word is often used in the context of a godlike action.
  • The first letter is "S".
  • There are vowels in the 3rd and 5th positions.
Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Today's Wordle answer June 24

Today's Wordle answer is: SMITE.

To smite: a vengeful deity's favourite pasttime. Smite literally means strike - as in, you can smite someone with a blow to the head. But the word more commonly has rather more divine connotations. A god of thunder might smite you with one of their lightning bolts for daring to question their might. Or perhaps you might instead be smote by spoiling today's Wordle answer to those who haven't yet played the game. Divine retribution awaits those who use the knowledge contained within this guide for evil rather than good.

Alright, we're done here for the day. Another Wordle completed, or perhaps failed. Regardless of which, you may want to brush up on your Wordling skills by taking a look at our selection of handy guides. There's our best Wordle starting words list to help you get off to a great start with each Wordle puzzle; and also a useful compendium of past Wordle answers so you can see which words have already been chosen before today.

