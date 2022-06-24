If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Today's Wordle answer (Saturday 25 June 2022): Wordle word of the day #371 and hints

Hints and the answer to today's Wordle word
A close-up of part of a Wordle grid. The letters spell "what is the answer".

Looking for the Wordle answer for Saturday 25 June 2022? We're almost halfway through the year, and if anything has defined 2022 so far, it's Wordle. The daily puzzle game is a new routine for many, and, like always, today brings another 5-letter word to guess. Whether you prefer to play Wordle first thing in the morning, as you crawl into bed at night, or anytime in between, it's never nice to have your routine ruined by a particularly difficult word.

That's where we come in, as we've got three helpful hints that will nudge you towards today's Wordle answer without revealing it outright. If you aren't feeling another brainteaser to kick off your weekend, you can also scroll down a little further to find today's Wordle answer.

Wordle June 25 hints

If you want to guess the Wordle answer today for yourself but aren't sure where to start, there's nothing wrong with using a few hints to get on the right path. The three hints below will help you guess today's Wordle answer:

  • Today's Wordle answer starts with a "B".
  • This word has two vowels.
  • The first four letters make a word that refers to the charms or stones that you might thread together to make a bracelet or necklace.
Today's Wordle answer June 25

Today's Wordle answer is: BEADY.

Beady is an adjective that describes small, round eyes, and also often refers to being particularly observant of something. Keeping a beady eye on someone or something can be a little unnerving, though, so you might see it used in horror stories to describe someone being watched by something creepy.

Now that you're armed with today's Wordle answer, make sure you keep it a secret from others. They might not have found time to guess today's word yet, and no one wants to have the answer spoiled before they get chance to guess it themselves.

That wraps up today's Wordle answer, but come back tomorrow for more handy hints. In the meantime, you can keep practicing by checking out our list of the best Wordle starting words. If you want to avoid wasting your limited guesses, you should also take a look at our list of past Wordle answers to avoid repeating previous solutions.

