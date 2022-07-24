Looking for the Wordle answer for Monday 25 July 2022? Wordle is more than just a puzzle game. After gaining popularity early in 2022, it quickly became a social phenomenon that would no doubt feature in countless water cooler chats if offices were still a thing. Instead, it probably pops up in every group chat and Discord channel that you're in, with people sharing little rows of green and yellow tiles as their score. The aim of the game is to guess a 5-letter word in just 6 tries. Those green tiles represent letters in the correct place, while yellow tiles indicate letters that you need to shift around.

In this guide, we'll provide three helpful hints that you can use to guess today's Wordle answer and earn the top spot in the family Wordle contest. If you'd rather just cut to the chase, you can also find today's Wordle answer itself by scrolling down a little further.

Wordle July 25 hints

Whether you're unsure of where to start or you're just finding today's Wordle answer particularly tricky, a few hints should certainly help. Below, you'll find three clues for today's Wordle answer:

Today's Wordle has 3 vowels.

This word starts and ends with the same letter.

The middle letter is "O".

Watch on YouTube Looking for an alternative to Wordle? Here are eight of our favourite Wordle-likes to add to your morning puzzle routine.

Today's Wordle answer July 25

It's time to reveal the answer to today's Wordle. The word is...

ELOPE.

To elope is to run away and get married secretly. That might be to avoid judgemental family members who might disapprove, or it might just be to live your best romcom life. Something about eloping does sound very idyllic. Jetting off somewhere secret to get married in a small, intimate ceremony. None of the awkward familial small talk that becomes necessary when your distant relatives from the Wordle group chat, who you haven't actually seen in 15 years, show up.

One thing is certain, though. Even if you only see them at big events, you definitely don't want to annoy those distant relatives by spoiling today's Wordle answer. Keep this one a secret until midnight, when a new 5-letter word will appear.

How did Wordle begin?

Wordle began life as a little family game created by software engineer Josh Wardle. He created the game so that he and his partner could play a fun little word game together during the pandemic, and they quickly realised that there was something quite special in this simple little guessing game. So after a bit of refinement, Wardle released it to the public on his website, Power Language.

The game was released in October 2021, and by the end of the year the game had two million daily players. It became a viral hit, thanks in large part to the ease with which players could share their results in a spoiler-free manner on Twitter and other social media sites. In January 2022, Wardle accepted an offer form the New York Times to acquire Wordle for a seven-figure sum. Well done, Mr Wardle. Well done indeed.

Are any Wordle words not allowed?

You can type in pretty much any five-letter word in the English language and Wordle will accept it as a guess. However, the answer is picked each day from a much smaller list of more common five-letter words. There are still thousands of possible answers, of course, but it means the answer will never be a word as obscure as, say, "THIOL", or "CAIRD", or "MALIC" (yes, those are all real words).

There are very occasional words which the New York Times will choose not to publish as the day's Wordle answer, perhaps for reasons relating to recent news or politics. For example, shortly after news broke that Roe v Wade might be overturned in the United States, the NYT decided to change the March 30th word from "FETUS" to "SHINE", as the feeling was that the word "fetus" was too politically charged a word in the context of recent events.

The New York Times has also been careful never to allow what they consider to be rude words as the answer to a Wordle puzzle. But of course there's nothing stopping you from using even the dirtiest of words as guesses, as long as they're accepted words in the dictionary, and as long as you realise that they'll never end up being the answer.

Is Wordle getting too easy for you?

If Wordle is starting to get too easy, there are a few ways you can make the game more challenging for yourself. The first choice is to turn on Hard Mode. You can do this on the Wordle site by clicking the cog icon in the top-right of the screen. Hard Mode means that any highlighted letters must be used in all future guesses. This stops you from using the common tactic of choosing two words like "OUNCE" and "PAINS" to test all five vowels early on.

You can take it up another notch by playing by what we call "Ultra-Hard" rules. This means that every guess you enter must potentially be the answer. If you were just playing on Hard Mode, and you typed "MOIST", and the "O" appeared yellow, then nothing would stop you from making "POLAR" as your next word, even though it couldn't possibly be the answer because you already know the "O" is in the wrong place. If you play by "Ultra-Hard" rules, that's not allowed. You must adhere to every clue, and make sure every single word you enter is potentially the answer.

If after all that Wordle is still too easy for you, then you could always try one of the many other Wordle-inspired games online that have cropped up over the past year. One of our favourites is Worldle, in which you must guess a country of the world based on its shape. There's also Waffle, which is about swapping letters in a completed grid to complete all the words; Moviedle, which shows you an entire movie in a tiny space of time and challenges you to guess the movie within six guesses; and Quordle, which tasks you with solving four Wordles at once with the same guesses.

That wraps up our guide on today's Wordle answer. If you want to hone your puzzle powers while waiting for the next word to drop, check out our list of the best Wordle starting words. Since words only appear once on Wordle, you can also avoid wasting future guesses by taking a look at our list of past Wordle answers.