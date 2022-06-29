Looking for the Wordle answer for Thursday 30 June 2022? Six guesses. One five-letter word. 376 days in a row. By this point, Wordle is just an accepted part of the daily ritual across the world. It's probably a very good thing that there's only one Wordle puzzle per day, because the game is so addictive, I'd probably waste whole days to it otherwise.

If you're struggling to find the solution to today's Wordle, you're in the right place. Below we'll give you today's Wordle answer and an explanation of the word if needed. But first, we'll offer you a few hints to help you figure the answer out for yourself.

Wordle June 30 hints

The Wordle answer today may not be as straightforward to solve as one might hope. If you want a helping hand, take a look at our three hints:

Today's Wordle word has just one vowel.

The first three letters spell out a type of small structure.

The final letter is "H".

Today's Wordle answer June 30

Today's Wordle answer is: HUTCH.

A hutch is the name for the kind of small cage or box that might house a rabbit, or gerbils, or any other kind of small domesticated animal. It's also occasionally still used by its older meaning, which is to describe a large storage chest of some sort.

If you've read any of our other Wordle guides, you'll know what's coming: as always, please be sure to keep today's Wordle answer a secret until those around you have had the time to complete the daily puzzle for themselves. Keep that knowledge locked tighly within your internal hutch, so as not to ruin other players' enjoyment of the game.

That 's the answer to today's Wordle puzzle out in the open. If you'd like to improve your chances of guessing future words in six or fewer guesses, then be sure to check out our best Wordle starting words to get your game off to a roaring start. You can also check out our list of past Wordle answers if you're so inclined.