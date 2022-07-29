Looking for the Wordle answer for Saturday 30 July 2022? Happy weekend, Wordle fans! It was a real scorcher of a week here in the UK, and I wouldn't blame you if you'd let your daily puzzle game fall by the wayside for a day or two while you focussed on staying cool and hydrated. But now our regularly scheduled summer weather of rain and cooler temperatures has returned, and with it our desire to start rebuilding our precious Wordle streaks. There's no time like the present to get started! And also to drink some water.

If you're having trouble arriving at today's Wordle answer, we've put together a few clues below to help you out. Or, if you just want the full answer and its defintion right away, scroll down below the video.

Wordle July 30 hints

Need some help coming up with the Wordle answer today? Here's a few clues to get you thinking along the right lines:

This word contains a double letter.

The second letter is "L".

You might do this while playing a game to try to trick your opponents.

Today's Wordle answer July 30

It's time to reveal the answer to today's Wordle. The word is...

BLUFF.

A bluff is an attempt at deception, to convince someone of the truth of something that's not in fact the case. Fortunately, in modern usage it's usually only used in the context of games, so it should be all in good fun — although it gets a bit more serious if you've gone all in on a game of poker against an opponent who can bluff with the best of them. Alternatively, and through a complete fluke of random etymological evolution, "bluff" can also refer to a cliffside. And now that you know, be sure to keep the answer to yourself until Wordle resets with a new puzzle tomorrow!

How did Wordle begin?

Wordle began life as a little family game created by software engineer Josh Wardle. He created the game so that he and his partner could play a fun little word game together during the pandemic, and they quickly realised that there was something quite special in this simple little guessing game. So after a bit of refinement, Wardle released it to the public on his website, Power Language.

The game was released in October 2021, and by the end of the year the game had two million daily players. It became a viral hit, thanks in large part to the ease with which players could share their results in a spoiler-free manner on Twitter and other social media sites. In January 2022, Wardle accepted an offer form the New York Times to acquire Wordle for a seven-figure sum. Well done, Mr Wardle. Well done indeed.

Are any Wordle words not allowed?

You can type in pretty much any five-letter word in the English language and Wordle will accept it as a guess. However, the answer is picked each day from a much smaller list of more common five-letter words. There are still thousands of possible answers, of course, but it means the answer will never be a word as obscure as, say, "THIOL", or "CAIRD", or "MALIC" (yes, those are all real words).

There are very occasional words which the New York Times will choose not to publish as the day's Wordle answer, perhaps for reasons relating to recent news or politics. For example, shortly after news broke that Roe v Wade might be overturned in the United States, the NYT decided to change the March 30th word from "FETUS" to "SHINE", as the feeling was that the word "fetus" was too politically charged a word in the context of recent events.

The New York Times has also been careful never to allow what they consider to be rude words as the answer to a Wordle puzzle. But of course there's nothing stopping you from using even the dirtiest of words as guesses, as long as they're accepted words in the dictionary, and as long as you realise that they'll never end up being the answer.

Is Wordle getting too easy for you?

If Wordle is starting to get too easy, there are a few ways you can make the game more challenging for yourself. The first choice is to turn on Hard Mode. You can do this on the Wordle site by clicking the cog icon in the top-right of the screen. Hard Mode means that any highlighted letters must be used in all future guesses. This stops you from using the common tactic of choosing two words like "OUNCE" and "PAINS" to test all five vowels early on.

You can take it up another notch by playing by what we call "Ultra-Hard" rules. This means that every guess you enter must potentially be the answer. If you were just playing on Hard Mode, and you typed "MOIST", and the "O" appeared yellow, then nothing would stop you from making "POLAR" as your next word, even though it couldn't possibly be the answer because you already know the "O" is in the wrong place. If you play by "Ultra-Hard" rules, that's not allowed. You must adhere to every clue, and make sure every single word you enter is potentially the answer.

If after all that Wordle is still too easy for you, then you could always try one of the many other Wordle-inspired games online that have cropped up over the past year. One of our favourites is Worldle, in which you must guess a country of the world based on its shape. There's also Waffle, which is about swapping letters in a completed grid to complete all the words; Moviedle, which shows you an entire movie in a tiny space of time and challenges you to guess the movie within six guesses; and Quordle, which tasks you with solving four Wordles at once with the same guesses.

If you're serious about reclaiming that lost Wordle streak, be sure to check out our guide to the best Wordle starting words. We also keep a list of all the past Wordle answers updated daily, so you can quickly reviwer every answer in the whole history of this casual puzzle phenomenon.