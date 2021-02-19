World Of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic has leaked ahead of BlizzCon

Seems like BlizzCon has arrived early for World Of Warcraft fans, thanks to a leak from, err, Blizzard themselves? Turns out that World Of Warcraft Classic is getting an expansion, in the form of Burning Crusade Classic. Plus, we now know World Of Warcraft: Shadowland's upcoming 9.1 patch is called Chains Of Domination, which will bring a new area, mega-dungeon, and raid.

On Blizzard's very own press portal, users discovered press releases for WoW: Burning Crusade Classic and WoW: Shadowland's upcoming 9.1 patch, Chains Of Domination had gone live ahead of BlizzCon. They've since been taken down, but that hasn't stopped them appearing on sites like Wowhead.

Burning Crusade Classic will let players experience the first expansion as it was when it originally launched back in 2007. This means that it'll retain the same update cadence too. New dungeons, raids and updates will roll out gradually to keep things authentic to ye olde days.

Players will also have to make a decision when Burning Crusade Classic launches. Either, you can advance each of your characters to the Burning Crusade era with the rest of your realm, or continue with the original WoW Classic content on new Classic Era servers.

And as with WoW Classic, if you subscribe to World Of Warcraft, you'll get Burning Crusade Classic without having to fork out any extra cash.

Now onto the other leak, which is all about WoW Shadowlands' first major update, which we now know is called Chains Of Domination. It looks like it'll add a new area to the endgame zone of The Maw, called Korthia, the City of Secrets. And judging by one of the screenshots in the press release, it is also a city filled with little lizard friends.

Chains Of Domination also adds a new Raid called the Sanctum of Domination, as well as a new eight-boss Mythic mega-dungeon called Tazavesh, the Veiled Market. The leaked press release says it culminates in a "high-stakes heist to steal powerful artifacts from Azeroth", and for that reason, I'm in.

Neither of the press releases gave a release date for Burning Crusade Classic or Chains Of Domination. All we know is that they're arriving sometime this year, but going by previous patch releases, Chains Of Domination could launch in spring.

Make sure to stay tuned for our coverage of BlizzCon tonight, which starts at 10pm UK time.