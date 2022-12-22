WoW: Dragonflight’s roadmap sets out zones, raids, and surprises for 2023

Not content with chucking a whole bunch of dragons and dragon-adjacent stuff at players, World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight is planning six more updates in 2023. Blizzard have released a roadmap for the next year’s worth of shenanigans for the expansion, with new zones, raids, a megadungeon, and profession changes planned. Two major updates, one each scheduled for the first and second halves of the year, will kick off new seasons for Dragonflight.

“In planning out the road ahead following the release of Dragonflight, we've been mindful of the duty we owe our players to nurture this living world and, frankly, the need to do better than we have at times in the recent past,” WoW’s executive producer Holly Longdale said in a post detailing the roadmap on the game’s official site. Longdale explained that the devs are aiming to release “new world events, updates to systems, and evergreen holidays, new dungeon experiences, new narrative chapters and cinematics” for Dragonflight throughout 2023. The executive producer also pointed out that there’ll be some surprises, and said to expect new things based on players' feedback about the expansion.

The Dragonflight expansion launched on November 28th, and is very draconic indeed. You can now play as the dracthyr evoker class, journey to the Dragon Isles, and ride a drake mount. So, yeah, lots of dragons. Dragonflight isn’t the only thing to happen to World Of Warcraft in recent weeks either, as Blizzard revealed that veteran developer Chris Metzen is returning from retirement to work on the game. Metzen will start out on WoW before moving on to connected projects.

World Of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available from Battle.net for £40/$50/€50. It has dragons.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.