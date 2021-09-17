Following fawning over the Monkey King violence of Black Myth: Wukong, the latest upcoming Chinese game to turn heads with Souls-inspired action and shiny graphics might be Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. A new gameplay trailer released today gives a long look at a sexy babe fighting against plague-mutated people using her melee weapons, firearms, and gut-gouging counters. Yeah, feeling a lot of Bloodborne inspiration here. Have a look below.

"Set in the chaotic final years of the Ming Dynasty, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is an exploration of the hauntingly beautiful landscapes of imperial China and the battle against mysterious forces that transform a grim reality to supernatural horror," developers Leenzee say.

So, after a man-eating monster appeared, people are suffering from Feathering, a disease which causes them to grow feathers. Out you go with your sharp weapons and firearms to cut them down. It does wear Bloodborne inspirations pretty plainly, down to gunblasts leading into gut-gouging counters. But hey, Bloodborne is the best of FromSoftware's Souls-y games yet rarely imitated. I'm gutted that even the latest PlayStation leak-o-rumours didn't suggest a PC release for Bloodborne (though one has been rumoured before).

The art of Wuchang looks a lot slicker than the rest, but the game is still a long way away from launch. The Ian Games Network say that Leenzee expect to launch Wuchang in 2024.

No confirmation of platforms or stores so far, but what isn't on PC? Other than Bloodborne, I mean. For future info, follow the game's Twitter. They do have a Discord server but it wasn't full of treasure I poked my head in.