Looking for details on the next Wuthering Waves banner? Known as Convenes in Wuthering Waves, banners are key to unlocking new characters and items. Similar to loot boxes, they're a gacha game staple, and Wuthering Waves is ready to kick things off with the first Convenes in its 1.0 release.

In this guide, we'll break down all the details you need to know about Wuthering Waves' latest limited time and permanent Convene banner events, detailing the unlockable Resonators who can join your team as well as the 5-Star weapons currently available for pulling.

Wuthering Waves banner 1.0 details

Wuthering Waves Version 1.0 has a release date of May 22, 2024 (PT), and the first Convenes kick off at the same time. These banners can be broken up into limited character and weapon Convenes, and permanent Convenes.

Wuthering Waves 1.0 limited character and weapon banners

Wuthering Waves' first limited character and weapon banners include two unlockable 5-Star characters - Jiyan and Yinlin, both of whom ranked very high on our tier list of the best Resonators in Wuthering Waves.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Jiyan is unlockable via the Prevail the Lasting Night Character Event, which begins on May 22, PT. Players can use their Radiant Tide currency to pull for Jiyan, and the following 4-Star Resonators will also be available at a higher rate:

Chixia

Danjin

Mortefi

Players can use their Forging Tide currency in the Weapon Event Absolute Pulsation to obtain Jiyan's 5-Star weapon, the Verdant Summit Broadblade. The following 4-Star weapons will also be available at a higher rate:

Dauntless Evernight (Broadblade)

(Broadblade) Hollow Mirage (Gauntlets)

(Gauntlets) Variation (Rectifier)

Image credit: Kuro Games

Yinlin is the next unlockable Resonator, becoming available on June 12, PT. She is unlockable via the When Thunder Pours Character Event. As was the case with Jiyan, players can use Radiant Tide to pull for Yinlin, and the following 4-Star Resonators will also be available at a higher rate:

Aalto

Taoqi

Yuanwu

Players can use Forging Tide to obtain Yinlin's 5-Star weapon, the Stringmaster Rectifier. The following 4-Star weapons will also be available at a higher rate:

Cadenza (Pistols)

(Pistols) Lunar Cutter (Sword)

(Sword) Jinzhou Keeper (Rectifier)

The date that Yinlin's limited-time banner ends has not yet been revealed, but the event is expected to last around 21 days, meaning that Wuthering Waves' next limited-time Convene is likely to start July 3 (PT).

Wuthering Waves 1.0 permanent character and weapon banners

Unlike the limited character and weapon banners, these permanent banners - which you can think of as the same thing as standard banners in other gacha games - don't have a time limit.

Image credit: Kuro Games

The first of the permanent character banners is named Utterance of Marvels, which is specifically intended for Wuthering Waves novices. You'll be able to pull 5-Star and 4-Star Resonators using the Lustrous Tide currency, and at least one 5-Star Resonator is guaranteed within 50 pulls.

Image credit: Kuro Games

After making 50 pulls on Utterance of Marvels, the Beginner's Choice Convene will replace it. This is basically the same sort of banner as Utterance of Marvels, except for the fact that you're guaranteed a 5-Star Resonator in 80 pulls instead of 50. You can also select which 5-Star Resonator you want to pull. Once you obtain your chosen Resonator, the Beginner's Choice Convene will disappear.

Image credit: Kuro Games

Once you've exhausted these newbie options, there's Tidal Chorus, which is Wuthering Waves' regular character banner. As with Beginner's Choice, you're guaranteed a 5-Star Resonator in 60 pulls, but you can't choose which one you want.

As of Wuthering Waves 1.0, you can obtain the following 5-Star Resonators via any of these three character banners. To see how these characters stack up against the entire cast of the game, see our guide to all Resonators in Wuthering Waves.

Calcharo

Encore

Verina

Lingyang

Jianxin

Image credit: Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves' permanent weapon banner is more self-explanatory than the various character banners, and lets you obtain a 5-Star weapon within every 80 pulls. As of Wuthering Waves 1.0, you can obtain the following 5-Star Weapons, all of which belong to the Winter Brume weapon set:

Abyss Surges (Gauntlets)

(Gauntlets) Emerald of Genesis (Sword)

(Sword) Lustrous Razor (Broadblade)

(Broadblade) Static Mist (Pistols)

(Pistols) Cosmic Ripples (Rectifier)

Now that you know which Resonators and weapons are available in each Convene, get out there and start making your pulls! And if you're looking to make your chosen characters as powerful as possible, be sure to take a look at our complete guide to Echoes in Wuthering Waves, which lists all of the game's collectible monsters.