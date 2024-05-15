Wondering when Wuthering Waves releases? With over 30 million pre-registered subscribers, Wuthering Waves is a force to be reckoned with. Kuro Games has pulled out all the stops when it comes to enticing players with a memorable open world full of anime companions, slick combat, and monster-collecting action, and it's safe to say that Wuthering Waves is probably the likeliest new player to challenge the gacha game crown currently held by Genshin Impact, or perhaps Honkai Star Rail, if you prefer.

There are only a few days remaining before the game goes live and those 30 million eager players can get their fix. In this guide we'll reveal the Wuthering Waves release date, along with other information like the game's platforms and system requirements.

Wuthering Waves release date and time

Wuthering Waves will release on 22 May, according to an image shared on the game's social media accounts.

It's important to note that this image specified Pacific Time, which means that the simultaneous global release of Wuthering Waves will occur on 23 May in certain locations. This has been cofirmed by the Japanese and German Wuthering Waves Twitter accounts, both of which list the release date as 23 May.

While the exact release times have yet to be revealed, it seems safe to assume that Wuthering Waves will unlock on the evening of 22 May on the West Coast of North America, the early morning of 23 May in Europe, and the afternoon of 23 May in Asia.

Wuthering Waves platforms

Wuthering Waves is scheduled to release on PC via the Epic Store, as well as on iOS and Android. Plans for a future console release for the PS4 and PS5 have been hinted at by developer Kuro Games, but the game's primary platforms are PC and mobile for the moment.

Wuthering Waves system requirements

According to its Epic Games store page, Wuthering Waves boasts the following minimum and recommended system requirements, both of which are quite manageable:

Wuthering Waves minimum PC system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit

Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit CPU: intel i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 2500

intel i5 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 2500 Memory: 16GB

16GB GPU: GTX 1060 / RX 570

GTX 1060 / RX 570 Storage: 30GB

Wuthering Waves recommended PC system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit

Windows 10 64bit or Windows 11 64bit CPU: intel i7 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 3700

intel i7 (9th Gen) / Ryzen 3700 Memory: 16GB and above

16GB and above GPU: GTX 2060 / RX 5700XT and above

GTX 2060 / RX 5700XT and above Storage: 30GB and above

That's all we know on Wuthering Waves' release date, platforms, and specs for now. See you on May 22, and keep your eyes on Rock Paper Shotgun as we dig into all other aspects of this sprawling game, including the best Resonators, the best Echoes, and more.