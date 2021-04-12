WWE 2K22 will resume the wrestling after 2020's royal fumble

After taking a year off following the disastrously buggy WWE 2K20, 2K are returning to their wrestling series with WWE 2K22. They announced the new game at WrestleMania over the weekend with a wee trailer starring Rey Mysterio, though didn't have much to say about it. Still, I suppose a bullet point list of new additions wouldn't mean much when the main feature people want from a new 2K WWE game is for it to just not be mega-busted.

WWE 2K22 is made by Visual Concepts, who had assisted primary developers Yuke's for several years before taking over with 2K20. That was not a good game. While a lot of initial attention went to wacky physics glitches because they're hilarious, over a year later players are still reporting issues with crashes, bad controls, multiplayers server troubles, and more.

WWE 2K20 was in such a state that 2K skipped making a new game in the annual series for 2021, saying they would instead take longer to "[apply] what we've learned to the next WWE 2K simulation game with a renewed focus on quality and fun." In the interim, they released the startling spin-off WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

I don't envy anyone having to make a sequel every year. It's a huge task, no doubt, but 2K were taking the piss with 2K20. Fingers crossed for this year?

Former WWE 2K devs Yuke's are currently making a new game based on All Elite Wrestling. AEW are the league founded in 2019 by wrestlers including Chris Jericho and noted Undertale cosplayer Kenny Omega.