Every game from the Xbox and Bethesda showcase at E3 2021

E3 2021 is the first E3 since Xbox acquired Bethesda and shuffled the studio into its deck of game assets. Accordingly, tonight's Xbox E3 livestream was in fact an Xbox and Bethesda Showcase. Twice the game content! Here's a round up of everything that happened during this year's show (that is pertinent to PC players).

Don't forget to watch our news for the best bits as they happen.

Xbox and Bethesda had some great stuff of their own. My pick of the bunch is the new Arkane Austin game Redfall, but it was cool to see the Starfield tease, and confirmation of a new Outer Worlds sequel.

Starfield, Bethesda's previously announced space RPG (which I am choosing to imagine is going to be Fallout but in space), is the studio's first new IP in about a decade. This new cinematic trailer, which was only slightly spoiled by The Washington Post putting it live before embargo, brings us the release date of November 11 2022.

Aparently this sequel to the grim, irradiated survival shooter is going to be all 4K and have well good ray tracing. This new trailer had lots of different light sources so I'll take their word for it. It's coming out April 28th next year.

Back 4 Blood - new trailer

We didn't see a whole lot of the Left4Dead-like, since there's a whole Warner Bros. thing on it after the Xthesda showcase, but I'm really liking the look of the environments. We also saw a bit of PvP.

There was a tease for a brand new open world game. Initally I thought it was a new Just Cause, cos it's by the Just Cause devs Avalanche. It is, in fact, "a co-op smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan".

Sea Of Thieves - Pirates Of The Caribbean crossover reveal

Jack Sparrow and a few other franchise favourites (including Davey Jones) turn up for a crossover called A Pirate's Life. In the year of our sloop 2021, this is really more of a get for the Pirates franchise than for Sea Of Thieves. It's free for all players on June 22nd.

Yakuza Like A Dragon - LAD joins the Yakuza series on Game Pass

The most recent entry in this much beloved and incredibly wild RPG series has joined the the free-for-all, as of right now.

Battlefield 2042 - new gameplay trailer

Brendy had a look at 2042 a few days ago, and now we, too, get to see the new massively multiplayer war game, featuring tornadoes and wingsuits and launching a quadbike at a helicopter.

This cool time loop puzzle game, starring actual massive film stars instead of voice actors, now has a release date of August 19th, and is on Game Pass from day one.

I was only saying the other day that the original Psychonauts is rad, and now we get a new trailer for the sequel, revealing the release date of August 25th. The action platformer is looking as trippy and imaginative as ever, and you know what? I'm hype.

Fallout 76 - Steel Reign and The Pitt updates

Steel Reign is a new free story update to the MMO Fallout 76, in which the Brotherhood Of Steel is having some internal conflict that needs to be sorted out. There was also a tease for The Pitt, a free update that lets you travel out of Appalachia on Expeditions.

An isometric, somewhat gloomy looking adventure game where you have a family and a dog, and there is some kind of A Quiet Place-esque apocalypse. It's low poly but high dread and looks really good.

Halo Infinite - multiplayer reveal

There can only be one Master Chief, unless there are loads of him all there having FPS space adventures at once.

The wash and brush up of everyone's favourite Diablo game has a release date: September 23rd. The original Diablo II is over 20 years old. Ack.

A Plague Tale Requiem - new game reveal

I was broadly a fan of the ratnados of the first Plague Tale. It's a light/shadow/rat puzzle game with a sweet story about an extremely cute, accidentally apocalyptic toddler at the heart. I will take more of it. Reqiem is coming some time next year.

Far Cry 6 - yet another new trailer

Ubi's new Far Cry game is the girl everyone wants to dance with, it seems. This trailer does include some glimpses of the game in action.

Slime Rancher 2 - new game reveal

In my day slime was something you poured over your parents on a TV show, but since 2017 it's also been something you can ranch in a cute little life sim. It's been revealed that you can go back to that slime life next year in a sequel.

Shredders - new trailer

Riders Republic for people who are serious about snowboarding. It's out in time for Christmas, some time in December this year.

Atomic Heart looks like kind of a Fallout-like, maybe? It's been kicking around for a while now, and there's definitely a lot going on in the trailer - not including the amazing song chosen as the backing track.

Replaced - new game reveal

A very cool looking 2D pixeart action RPG. It looks part apocalyptic, part scifi. One of my favourite trailers from the weekend so far, I think. Keep an eye out for replaced next year.

Grounded - Shroom & Doom udpate

The Honey I Shrunk The Survival Game is getting a Shroom And Doom update on June 20th, including mushroom, sitting, and another giant hideous spider.

Among Us - 15 player lobbies

Ruin relationships with even more of your friends at once!!

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - new trailer

This JRPG was a hit on Kickstarter and was picked up by 505. Now we've got confirmation it's coming out in 2023, as well as a launch window of next year for Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, a town-building action RPG set in the same universe.

The Ascent - new trailer

A cyberpunk, isometric action shooter that you can play solo or co-op. Ed previewed this and found it to be acceptable.

Age Of Empires IV - new trailer

A new look at some gameplay for the newst, upcoming entry in the daddy of all RTS games, which is out on October 28th.

The sequel to that cool space RPG about capitalism and slow motion shooting. The teaser trailer was literally just letting us know it exists, and it made no bones about that with some meta voice over.

Microsoft Flight Simulator - free TopGun-themed expansion

Hahaha what? Amazing.

Forza Horizon 5 - new trailer

As well as a trailer, we got an in depth look at the next Forza Horizon, which is set in Mexico. If you like off-roading in fourbiefours and mini-games where you explode pinatas, then this is the car game for you.

RedFall - new game reveal

A co-op squad shooter from Arkane Austin, where a bunch of cool nerds have tooled up with amazing guns and super powers, and are protecting their besieged hometown from giant vampires. One of the characters has a pet raven and another has a robot. I love it. Coming next year.

