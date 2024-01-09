If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox Developer Direct on January 18th will offer an update on Indiana Jones

Plus Avowed and Hellblade 2

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Deputy Editorial Director
Published on
1 comment

On January 18th, the Xbox Developer Direct will offer updates on games from some of the studios the behemoth have swallowed over the past several years. Most excitingly, that'll include an update from MachineGames on their in-development Indiana Jones game.

Other games to feature include Ninja Theory's Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga, Obsidian's Elder Scrolls-alike Avowed, and Oxide's strategy game, Ara: History Untold.

The stream will take place at 12pm PT/8pm GMT on Thursday, January 18th at Xbox's Twitch and YouTube channels. Shortly after, Zenimax Online Studios will offer an update on The Elder Scrolls Online at 9pm GMT.

Bethesda announced development of a new Indiana Jones game back in 2021, with no information about the game other than it exists and Wolfenstein reboot developers MachineGames would be in charge. Todd Howard has reportedly been overseeing the project, with the Starfield director teasing in interviews last year that they would share more information in 2024. Well, here we go.

I hope that they find a way to let Indiana Jones be clumsy.

I'm also pretty interested in Avowed, for what it's worth. Obsidian's recent first-person RPG The Outer Worlds didn't do it for me, but I'm still interested in what that studio produces and slightly more interested in a straight fantasy take than a broad future satire.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Ara: History Untold

Xbox Series X/S, PC

Avowed

Xbox Series X/S, PC

See 2 more

Indiana Jones

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Bethesda Softworks Blockbuster Historical Machinegames Microsoft Ninja Theory Obsidian Entertainment Oxide Games PC
See 7 more PS5 RPG Simulation Strategy Strategy: Turn-Based Strategy Xbox Game Studios Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Deputy Editorial Director

Rock Paper Shotgun's former editor-in-chief and current corporate dad. Also, he continues to write evening news posts for some reason.

Comments