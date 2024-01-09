Xbox Developer Direct on January 18th will offer an update on Indiana Jones

On January 18th, the Xbox Developer Direct will offer updates on games from some of the studios the behemoth have swallowed over the past several years. Most excitingly, that'll include an update from MachineGames on their in-development Indiana Jones game.

Other games to feature include Ninja Theory's Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga, Obsidian's Elder Scrolls-alike Avowed, and Oxide's strategy game, Ara: History Untold.

The stream will take place at 12pm PT/8pm GMT on Thursday, January 18th at Xbox's Twitch and YouTube channels. Shortly after, Zenimax Online Studios will offer an update on The Elder Scrolls Online at 9pm GMT.

Bethesda announced development of a new Indiana Jones game back in 2021, with no information about the game other than it exists and Wolfenstein reboot developers MachineGames would be in charge. Todd Howard has reportedly been overseeing the project, with the Starfield director teasing in interviews last year that they would share more information in 2024. Well, here we go.

I hope that they find a way to let Indiana Jones be clumsy.

I'm also pretty interested in Avowed, for what it's worth. Obsidian's recent first-person RPG The Outer Worlds didn't do it for me, but I'm still interested in what that studio produces and slightly more interested in a straight fantasy take than a broad future satire.