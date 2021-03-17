Xbox Game Pass for PC serves up Nier: Automata and Yakuza 6 this month

You know how your parents will invite you over for that one meal that's best when they make it, letting you totally stuff your face before telling you there's dessert too? That's this month on Xbox Game Pass for PC. Microsoft have already packed the service full of some favorite Bethesda games just last week. But wait, they're serving up even more good games for their subscription library before March is over. Please, Microsoft, I can't eat another byte.

Undertale, the dark and funny RPG that we think is one of the best RPGs on PC, already hopped on to the service yesterday. Another excellent RPG, Nier: Automata, comes to Game Pass tomorrow, March 18th.

In RPS's Nier: Automata review, Adam Smith (RPS in pieces) says "I went into Automata expecting weird and came out the other side impressed by how sad, beautiful and strange a game that stars a sexy android can be." Now seems as good a time as any to jump into Automata, with its predecessor Nier: Replicant (ver.1.22474487139...) hitting PC in April.

Also joining the service tomorrow are Torchlight 3, Empire Of Sin, and Star Wars: Squadrons. Nate's Star Wars: Squadrons review says it's "as elegant and joyful as you could hope a Star Wars dogfighting game to be," so that'll be one to hop in on if you'd put it off until now.

Later in the month are Octopath Traveler, Pillars Of Eternity 2: Deadfire, Supraland, and Yakuza 6 all coming on March 25th. I'm personally looking forward to Yakuza 6's PC debut. At long last, we'll have all of punching dad Kiryu's adventures on our platform.

As is often the way with Xbox Game Pass, those are all things that have all launched previously. Two smaller games are launching for the first time later this month alongside their Game Pass debuts. Point & click story adventure Genesis Noir is a stylish exploration on a cosmic scale coming on March 25th. Retro platformer with some 80s inspiration Narita Boy launches on March 30th.

You can catch the rest of the details over in Microsoft's post including the couple games leaving the service within the next two weeks. Don't be fooled by Outriders. It is indeed launching on PC on April 1st but in Game Pass world it'll only be available on console.