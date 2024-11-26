Ye gads, Black Friday week means the PS5 DualSense – a surprisingly great PC controller – is on sale for once

Whereas some bits of games kit are in and out of the sales like they keep forgetting their keys there, The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is one of those peripherals that just seems to hover around its £60 / $75 list price indefinitely. Which is a shame, as it’s a very, very good gamepad, including for PC playage. Consider these Black Friday week deals, then, as a rare opportunity to secure yourself said good gamepad without acquiescing to Sony’s stubbornness: it’s down to £40 in the UK and $54 in the US.

Actually, tell a lie, the DualSense hasn’t always been stuck at those prices – it was actually bumped up $5 from its launch MSRP back in September, mere hours before the even more cash-hungry PS5 Prowas unveiled. These savings thus have the bonus advantage of letting you pretend that never happened, while making the controller’s comfortable design and clever adaptive triggers considerably more attainable. While intended as a PlayStation USP, both these triggers and the DualSense’s high-grade haptics have since become widely supported on PC as well. PCGamingWiki has the full list of compatible games.

UK deals

US deals

The only real drawback to using the DualSense on PC is that, spitefully, Microsoft don’t properly support it for playing your PC Game Pass games through the Xbox app. The DS4Windows utility can help with that, though.