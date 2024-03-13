You can check out Celtic-fantasy action RPG Vindictus: Defying Fate until next week in its free pre-alpha test

I’m not personally familiar with Nexon’s 2010 MMO Vindictus, but its upcoming action-RPG spin-off Vindictus: Defying Fate is looking like a fairly flashy mix of Celtic mythology, dodge-and-slash swordplay and some sharp visuals. Luckily for me and you, we’ll be able to give it a go for free for the next week, as the game’s pre-alpha playtest is now live over on Steam.

Vindictus: Defying Fate was announced a few weeks back as a more action-driven adventure set in the fantasy world of the original Vindictus. That world is inhabited by monsters inspired by Irish and Celtic mythology, as well as heroes such as sword-swinging fighter Fiona and nimble dual-blade-wielder Lann, who are returning faces from the MMO.

The new demo focuses on Defying Fate’s combat, which looks to be in the Soulslike vein of things with its fast-paced trading of blows, combos and dodges. You can tackle the slice of gameplay as either the defensive Fiona or the evasive Lann, through whose eyes you’ll be able to see some of the different regions of its medieval-tinged fantasy world - though the full game will let you create your own custom character. There are some emotes and costumes to play with, too.

The pre-alpha public test is live from now until next Monday, March 18th, with Nexon asking for players’ thoughts on their time with the demo. The developers stress that the build represents a game still early in development, but it looks pretty polished in its trailer all the same.

To give it a go, you’ll need to request access via Vindictus: Defying Fate’s Steam page. (You don’t need to wishlist it to take part, as was originally claimed.) The game’s PC release date is yet to be announced.