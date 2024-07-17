You can get a better, RTX 4060-powered version of my gaming laptop for nearly £400 off this Prime Day

A few months back I got my hands on an MSI Thin GF63, largely for an overdue look at the RTX 4050 within. Since then, this slimline gaming laptop has elbowed its way into more regular use within the Archer household, particularly when I have portable PC needs that the Steam Deck can’t quite satisfy. Now you too can get one on the cheap, by way of a chunky Prime Day discount – and as if God himself was calling me a loser nerd, it’s the significantly brawnier RTX 4060 model to boot.

Amazon UK, those jerks, have the Thin GF63 all the way down from £1099 to £709. While exclusive to Prime members, that’s a seriously small pile o’ coin for an RTX laptop, which tend to average even higher than the Thin GF63’s pre-sale price. And you’re still getting good specs outside the GPU, from the display’s nippy 144Hz rate to the Intel Core i7-12650H. Wait, it’s got a Core i7-12650H? Oh cool, so the CPU is better than mine as well.

UK deals:

In terms of how the Thin GF63 is like to live with, you shouldn’t expect the masterpiece build quality of a top-end laptop, and it does get noisy when running demanding game fare. At the same time, it’s pleasantly svelte and light for a proper, dedicated-graphics gaming notebook, and you can always drown out that fan whir with a headset. You could certainly do a lot, lot worse for £709, in any event.

I’ve picked out a few other gaming laptop deals in our main Prime Day hub, as well as our annual Anti-Prime Day guide – the latter sticks to non-Amazon retailers, so you can stock up on bargains without needing an Amazon Prime account.