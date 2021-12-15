You can grab Rayman Origins for free on PC right now

One of my absolute favourite platformers, Rayman Origins, is free to keep on Ubisoft Connect right now. Ubisoft are giving the 2D side-scroller away as part of their 35th anniversary celebrations, which is wonderful news. It's one of the best co-op games I've played, so it's a perfectly timed freebie if you're in need of something to keep friends and family entertained over the holiday period.

You can download your copy for free on Ubisoft Connect, and you have until Wednesday, December 22nd at 9pm (whatever your local time is) to do so.

If you haven't played it, Origins is a superbly fun platformer where Rayman and his pals have to save a load of Electoons. We reckon it's one of the best platform games on PC, and I'd argue that it's only bested by its follow-up, Rayman Legends.

In his 2012 Rayman Oranges review, Alex said: "It is, especially in its initial zones, a purely joyful experience, showering its player with visual and interactive gifts like a weirdo French Santa."

Ubisoft's anniversary celebrations also included announcements of new Assassin's Creed crossover missions, as well as a date for Valhalla's Dawn Of Ragnarok expansion.

It's worth noting that the employee group ABetterUbisoft launched a petition last month seeking public support for their demands for reform at the company, following allegations of widespread harassment and discrimination.