You can grab Shadows Of Doubt, Citizen Sleeper and more in Jingle Jam’s 2024 bundle, and support eight worthy causes

"Bestest best?! We’ll have that!" is how I imagine detective immersive sim Shadows Of Doubt made it on the roster for the Jingle Jam 2024 charity bundle. "RPS have never steered us wrong before!" they said, thus cementing our reputation as the most selflessly heroic gaming website, seven years running. What we can’t take credit for, however, is the 1.2 million quid they’ve raised already. If you want to make that number bigger, you can pick up the bundle here, and get 19 Steam keys for your trouble with a minimum donation of £35.

19 is such an annoying number in terms of the page layout that I’m almost convinced to never give to charity again, but there are some very nice games, including the aforementioned Shadows Of Doubt, Dungeons And Degenerate Gamblers, Citizen Sleeper, Another Crab’s Treasure, Two Point Campus, and Deathsprint 66.

The bundle itself is joining a bunch of other streaming events over December in raising money for eight charities. That’s War Child, CALM, Autistica, Cool Earth, Sarcoma UK, The Trevor Project, Bristol Children’s Hospital, and Whale And Dolphin Conservation. You can find the details of each, including the stream times here. If there’s a specific charity from the list you’re especially interested in supporting, different streams each have specific causes they’re fundraising for.

Of the games, I’m quite fond of both Two Point Campus and Dungeons And Degenerate Gamblers. I suspect my actual favourite will turn out to be Citizen Sleeper - I’ve just been holding off on playing it for the right time. I like to meticulously block-in calender dates on which I expect to experience strong emotions, lest they interfere with my usual schedule of detached ennui.

My autocorrect won’t let me write ‘Brendy’ today without changing it to ‘Brandy’. Is this you trying to be Christmassy, Google docs? Please do not try and enforce your regime of cheer on me, it’s horrible. Anyway - Brendan’s favourite from the list would, I imagine, be Shadows Of Doubt, to which he awarded a coveted and delicious RPS Bestest Best. “Officers! Arrest this game, it's brilliant,” wrote he. "I think the immersive detective sim has found its first true killer". Come for the thoughtful breakdown, stay for a detective named Dick McClumps.