You can now feed people to the big beast in The Wandering Village

Eco-conscious village builder The Wandering Village sees you raising a settlement on the back of a huge wandering creature called Onbu. For the most part, you live in a symbiotic relationship with this gentle giant, as your villagers keep the gargantuan trundlesaur healthy while being ferried about on its back. Awww. Well, the wholesome city-builder now lets you feed villagers to the creature and start a cult in the great devourer's name. Okay. Why not?

"75% of this crazy community voted Yes on the option to feed villagers to Onbu," say developers Stray Fawn Studio in an update post. "Not only does this fill up Onbu’s belly, but it also terrifies your villagers so much that they will stop revolting and start seeing Onbu as a divine being. They will then demand more sacrifices to Onbu, or become more and more unhappy with each level of the cult."

The masses have made their desires clear, I suppose. This people-as-popcorn update is on the game's testing branch for now and also adds parasites to certain biomes. Villagers will now have to deal with infesting critters that land on their dread lord's back with a new "Pest Control" building. But pests may be useful, the developers add. Eggs laid by some parasites can be farmed and eaten, for example. Delicious.

You can see the full list of changes in the patch notes for the update. Again, it's on the "testing" branch for now. But that post will tell you how to access that.

Rachel thought Onbu was a big ol' beaut in her early access review of The Wandering Village, calling it "a top-tier management sim" despite its familiar elements. It's still in early access but the game has added a fair amount since then, including oceans for your powerful pal to paddle upon and a trade post building to add some depth to gathering resources.

The planet surface that Onbu walks upon is often toxic and inhospitable (hence the back-dwelling). But it is possible that this landscape is itself part of another, bigger Onbu. This is what I choose to believe. It's Onbus all the way down.